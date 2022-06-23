Jenn Suhr, a two-time Olympic medalist, Fredonia native, retires from pole vaulting

Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr announced her retirement from pole vaulting on Thursday.

Suhr, a 2012 gold medalist in London and 2008 runner-up in Beijing, was scratched from this week’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, That ended an impressive streak for Suhr, 40, who competed in every nationals since 2006.

“It. Is. Official,” Suhr said on Twitter. “I say goodbye, not with a heavy heart, but with an enthusiasm that fills my heart and soul. This small town girl is ready for some small town living.”

“The words will come to me soon but my heart and soul are ready for the next phase of my life,” Suhr said. “Pole vault unlocked more than I would have wished for and let me experience more than I could have dreamed of.”

Suhr won 17 U.S. National Championships and has been ranked No. 1 in the world. She won three U.S. Olympic Trials titles and holds the indoor record at 16 feet, 6 inches. She won gold at the World Championships in 2016 and took silver at the event in 2008 and 2013.

She is the most accomplished pole vaulter in American history.

“I feel very lucky to be ending my career with the support and guidance from the same people I had around me when it began,” Suhr said in a news release posted on social media. “First and foremost, I owe so much to my husband and coach, Rick, whose love and energy were essential to me clearing every bar in front of me these last 18 years.”

She also said: “And of course, I want to thank my family, friends and everyone that was there for me on this unforgettable journey.”

Suhr competed in three Olympics, finishing seventh at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games after coming down with a severe illness before the competition. In 2020, she was named Pole Vaulter of the Decade by Track and Field News. The publication also chose her as the 2008 American Female Athlete of the Year.

Suhr retires holding three of the top five marks indoors and nine of the top 20 clearances outdoors.

The Buffalo News in 2016 named her Western New York’s greatest female athlete across all sports. Suhr played softball, basketball, soccer and won the New York State pentathlon as a senior in 2000.