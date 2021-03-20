JaVaughn Jones' play is the only thing that hasn't changed for a young Health Sciences team

A lot has changed over the course of a year for Health Sciences, except for the play of JaVaughn Jones.
The reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year is still dangerous. He’s fast and his ball-hawking instincts are still spot on, as he still has an uncanny way of making steals even when he’s not 100% healthy. He’s a great leaper as indicated by his one-handed throwdown in a recent loss to Park School, a game in which he did not start due to an ailing back.
It was that game though, senior night for Health Sciences, where he showed his value to a rebuilding Falcons. He could have sat and watched his team take a thumping at the hands of the News’ third-ranked large school while trying to get as healed as possible for a more important game later in the week that could have impacted their postseason fate.
Pride prevented him doing that as he changed out of his sweatsuit and into his game uniform late in the second quarter. He made a few quick appearances before coach Tyree Parker opted to leave him in there for extended time to start the third quarter with his team down 27-8.
Jones finished the game with a team-high 14 points. The Falcons lost 58-45. Jones didn’t lead them to a comeback win, but his return did what he had hoped – provide a jolt of energy.
The Falcons carried that over into a 50-45 win at Clarence in which Jones struck for 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“He’s a team player and he’s going to do whatever it takes to make the team successful,” Parker said. “That’s why I love him.”
Health Sciences hopes to keep the spark alive heading into this week’s Section VI Class AA Tournament. The eighth-seeded Falcons (7-7) visit perennial Class AA contender and top-seeded Jamestown (13-2) at 6:30 p.m. Monday during the first day of the tournament.
Though they closed the regular season with two wins over their last three games, it’s been a tough season for a young team as Health Sciences played an aggressive schedule that featured two games against Park, and single-games against top-ranked St. Joe’s, No. 2 Canisius, fifth-ranked Niagara Falls and No. 7 St. Francis. They split with third-ranked small school and Charter School-rival Tapestry and beat No. 6 Cardinal O’Hara but wins over Class AA teams like ninth-ranked Clarence are worth more power points than teams in other classes.
The Falcons’ playoff spot wasn’t secure until Williamsville North lost to defending champion Lancaster on Thursday night.
“We’ve had an up-and-down season, but I applaud my guys,” Parker said. “We’ve got a very young team. I love it because it’s an opportunity to teach. I challenged the guys. I know we’re young, but I want them to be overachievers.”
The playoff tournament will be conducted over a six-day period – ending with championship games Friday and Saturday – due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jamestown, McKinley (Class A-1), Cheektowaga (A-2), East (B-1), Medina (B-2), JFK (B-3), Riverside (C-1), Randolph (C-2) and Clymer (D) are the No. 1 seeds in each of the nine classifications. This year’s postseason has been limited to the top eight teams in each class based on power points average.
Thus, Health Sciences pickle.
The Section moved the Falcons into Class AA for competitive reason after two years in Class A. The Class B-sized school was moved into A after back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018.
It’s tough to earn points in Class A as an independent like Health Sciences but not impossible. It’s more challenging in Class AA when one isn’t part of a league and is limited by a pandemic as to where it can travel to play games. Parker set up his usual aggressive schedule but the most of the ranked teams are Class A-size powers – worth fewer points than a win over a Class AA school.
“They put us in a situation,” Parker said. “I’m very happy we made the playoffs.”
It’s something that likely would not have happened if not for the play of Jones, according to Parker.
For the season, Jones is averaging 23 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.0 steals. He’s averaging more points and rebounds per game that last year.
But he’s the lone returnee from last year’s 23-1 outfit that likely could have won a state title if not for the pandemic forcing the cancelation of the state playoffs.
The Falcons have looked good at times and looked young, too, especially when it comes to finishing near the basket.
Being in the playoffs is a beautiful thing.
“You start back over in the playoffs,” Jones said.
ODDS AND ENDS
-- McKinley ended Middle College’s three-year run as Yale Cup I champion and did so by going unbeaten for the fifth time in its history. The Macks initially were slated to play South Park but the Sparks have been placed on a Covid-19 paused. That opened the door for winless I-Prep/Grover to slip into the No. 8 spot for Tuesday’s quarterfinal at McKinley.
-- Here’s hoping some of this week’s sectional games live up to the ending of Friday night’s Williamsville East vs. Olean nonleague clash. East won in double overtime on its senior night, 91-86, behind a career-high 46-point performance from junior Max Schneider, who sat out the first quarter. The loss snapped Olean’s 10-game winning streak. Just when the Flames thought they had the game won in the first overtime with 1 second left and the Huskies down three, needing to go the length of the court for the tie – the Huskies pulled off a playground-style Hail Mary. Corey Potter’s long inbounds was tapped from near top of the key by Zion James to Kamdyn McClain just off to the right who caught and shoot in one motion finding nothing but net and beating the clock to extend the game. (Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEXdrWAtQlk)