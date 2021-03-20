JaVaughn Jones' play is the only thing that hasn't changed for a young Health Sciences team

A lot has changed over the course of a year for Health Sciences, except for the play of JaVaughn Jones.

The reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year is still dangerous. He’s fast and his ball-hawking instincts are still spot on, as he still has an uncanny way of making steals even when he’s not 100% healthy. He’s a great leaper as indicated by his one-handed throwdown in a recent loss to Park School, a game in which he did not start due to an ailing back.

It was that game though, senior night for Health Sciences, where he showed his value to a rebuilding Falcons. He could have sat and watched his team take a thumping at the hands of the News’ third-ranked large school while trying to get as healed as possible for a more important game later in the week that could have impacted their postseason fate.

Pride prevented him doing that as he changed out of his sweatsuit and into his game uniform late in the second quarter. He made a few quick appearances before coach Tyree Parker opted to leave him in there for extended time to start the third quarter with his team down 27-8.

Jones finished the game with a team-high 14 points. The Falcons lost 58-45. Jones didn’t lead them to a comeback win, but his return did what he had hoped – provide a jolt of energy.