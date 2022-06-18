Jamestown's Rayven Sample wins Paralympics national title in 400 meters

Jamestown resident Rayven Sample won the U.S. Paralympics 400 meter national championship, winning the T45-47 group, in 52.29 seconds Friday at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla.

Andreas Schulz, of University High School, located in Orange City, Fla., was second with a 58.52.

"Rayven is coming off of an injury, so we wanted to play things conservative and hope it was enough for the win,” Bucknell associate track and field coach Richard Alexander said in a news release. “I think he had more in the tank, but he executed a very fine race.”

He was scheduled to run in the 100 meters on Saturday.

Sample graduated from Cassadaga Valley High and competed on the combined Cassadaga Valley/Falconer team in high school and now runs for Bucknell University, where he will be a junior in the fall.

𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏! 🔶🔷Congrats to Rayven Sample for winning his 400m race at the the 2022 U.S. Paralympics National Championships this evening! Another 100m to go tomorrow!📰 https://t.co/BKAXYisgkg#rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/4kuqUBbznN — Bucknell Track & XC (@Bucknell_TFXC) June 18, 2022

He was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis, which causes joint contracture. Lack of muscle leads to stiffening of his joints.

In Sample's case, the condition has had an obvious effect on his hands and wrists. His limbs are underdeveloped. He doesn't have full motion of all joints, and some have little to no motion. He has a stretching routine to prevent stiffening. Arms may be key for proper running form – aiding with balance and forward momentum – but Sample has figured out his own technique.

Sample represented the United States at the 2021 Paralypmic Games in Tokyo in September and finished eighth in the 400 after being disqualified for lane infringement in the final. This past season, he scored points for Bucknell with a seventh-place finish at the Patriot League championships and also competed at the IC4A indoor event in March.