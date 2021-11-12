Jamestown turns on the jets, wins first Section VI football title since 2014

No word on whether Benny Anderson has a nickname, but it doesn’t change the fact that Benny turned on the jets on more than one occasion for the Jamestown football team Friday night. So, too, did star running back Jaylen Butera.
Because of their efforts and the contributions of many wearing the same team colors, the Red Raiders discovered sweet redemption.
A season after losing in the Section VI Class A final on its home field, Jamestown returned to the home of the Buffalo Bills and captured its first championship since 2014. Anderson scored twice and recovered a fumble, while Butera rushed for three touchdowns as the unbeaten Red Raiders defeated upstart Frontier, 41-0, at Highmark Stadium.
Butera scored the Red Raiders’ first two touchdowns, while Anderson recovered a fumble and caught a TD during a 21-0 first half by The News’ No. 3 ranked large school.
Butera rushed 24 times for 192 yards, while Anderson had eight carries for 92 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards. He also made nine tackles to contribute to a defense that yielded just 158 yards.
With the win, the Red Raiders erased the disappointment of losing in the sectional final to South Park, 30-29, in overtime in May at Strider Field.
“It feels amazing,” Anderson said. “We’ve been waiting for it for years ever since we were little watching the 2014 team. We knew what we had to do, and we executed. It’s exactly what we wanted.”
“(Winning) means everything,” Butera said. “We get to bring back a championship home for the people of the city, our coaches, us, it’s amazing.”
The sectional championship is the 12th in the history of the program and first since current Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson and Zach Panebianco took turns giving opposing secondaries fits back during the team’s run to the state title.
Jamestown (11-0) won’t have to travel too far for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association quarterfinal/Far West Regional contest Friday at 8 p.m. The Red Raiders will host Section V champion Canandaigua, which defeated U-Prep on Friday night, at Strider Field.
Frontier (8-3), appearing in its first final since 2013, had a strong fan turnout as it sold out all of its 1,000 presale tickets. The Falcons did their best early to give them something to cheer about, but promising drives were undone by ill-timed mistakes. That enabled Jamestown to methodically seize control in the second meeting between the teams. The Raiders won 20-14 during the teams’ Class A South regular-season meeting.
Frontier’s first drive went for naught when a sack after six straight runs led to a punt.
Jamestown responded by marching from its 20 in nine plays, with Butera scoring on a 22-yard run. Ella Propheter made the first of five extra-point kicks to make it 7-0 with 5:11 left in the first.
The Red Raiders in essence put this away with two touchdowns 1:53 apart. Butera scored on a 1-yard run out of the wildcat, capping a 78-yard drive on which he rushed for 38.
Frontier fumbled on its next offensive play, and Jamestown's Anderson recovered. Two plays later, he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on a wheel route as the Red Raiders extended their lead to 21-0.
“I thought the touchdown pass to Anderson to make it 21-0 was really a critical play in the game,” longtime Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said.
The Falcons had a chance to cut into the lead before halftime, but Sincere Green picked off a Jacob Bush pass on a fourth-and-5 play from the 10 with 17 seconds left in the first half.
Frontier had the ball for a long period of time in the third quarter but failed to put any points on the board. Jamestown didn’t score until late in the quarter, as an interception by Sean Paige led to a 39-yard TD run by Anderson.
Butera scored on a 4-yard run with 9:49 left after a fake punt attempt by the Falcons (8-3) went awry and gave the Red Raiders a drive start at the Frontier 19.
Radon Wright capped the scoring with a 5-yard run with 3:44 left. The Red Raiders went for two instead of a PAT kick and missed the conversion.
That was their only noteworthy gaffe in this one. Jamestown finished with 402 yards.
While Butera continues to have a season to remember, Jamestown showed that there are others on the team that opponents must fear with Anderson earning a spot on the list.
“Ben is such a good football player,” Langworthy said. “He does a bunch of things for us and we’re really proud of him.”
Langworthy’s proud of everyone who helped contribute to the Red Raiders’ return to the top of the Section VI championship mountain.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Langworthy said. “We put in a lot of time and effort and energy into this. They’ve learned how hard it is to achieve this. When you see kids work hard and have a vision come true it’s extremely gratifying to be part of that as a coach.”