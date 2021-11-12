Jamestown turns on the jets, wins first Section VI football title since 2014

No word on whether Benny Anderson has a nickname, but it doesn’t change the fact that Benny turned on the jets on more than one occasion for the Jamestown football team Friday night. So, too, did star running back Jaylen Butera.

Because of their efforts and the contributions of many wearing the same team colors, the Red Raiders discovered sweet redemption.

A season after losing in the Section VI Class A final on its home field, Jamestown returned to the home of the Buffalo Bills and captured its first championship since 2014. Anderson scored twice and recovered a fumble, while Butera rushed for three touchdowns as the unbeaten Red Raiders defeated upstart Frontier, 41-0, at Highmark Stadium.

Butera scored the Red Raiders’ first two touchdowns, while Anderson recovered a fumble and caught a TD during a 21-0 first half by The News’ No. 3 ranked large school.

Butera rushed 24 times for 192 yards, while Anderson had eight carries for 92 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards. He also made nine tackles to contribute to a defense that yielded just 158 yards.

With the win, the Red Raiders erased the disappointment of losing in the sectional final to South Park, 30-29, in overtime in May at Strider Field.