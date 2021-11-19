Jamestown, Butera kick it into another gear, advance to state Class A football semifinal

Canandaigua used a no-huddle attack and had the Red Raiders on their heels, especially on its second drive of the game. The Braves even converted a fourth-and-19 play to get to the 11. They got as close as the 4 facing a fourth-and-3, but a bad snap rolled all the way past the 30 and out of the diving quarterback’s grasp. Radon Wright scooped it up and returned 68 yards for the touchdown. Ella Propheter’s extra-point kick gave Jamestown a 7-0 lead.

The Braves responded on their next drive as Ryan Gavette scored on the sixth play of the possession on a 39-yard run.

Canandaigua went ahead 14-7 on its next drive on an 8-yard run by quarterback Bryan Boldrin. The Braves took advantage of a couple of mistakes – including a late-hit by a Jamestown defender out of bounds on Boldrin that moved the ball to the 8 to turn the drive into points.

Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake’s delayed shovel pass to Butera for a 36-yard touchdown capped an eight-play drive with 5:18 left that enabled the Red Raiders to tie the game.