Jamestown, Butera kick it into another gear, advance to state Class A football semifinal

JAMESTOWN – After a so-so start, Jamestown and star running back Jaylen Butera shifted into another gear and delivered a sensational finish that simply overwhelmed Section V champion Canandaigua.
Because of that, the unbeaten Red Raiders (12-0) are now two wins away from adding to their collection of New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
Jamestown made sure Section VI didn’t go winless during the first day of Far West Regional football action. Playing before an estimated 2,000 fans at Strider Field, Butera scored four touchdowns and the Red Raiders' defense bent, but did not break, during a 35-14 triumph in the Class A contest.
Canandaigua (11-1), which has won the last three Section V championships, was no push over. Do not be deceived by the final score. The Braves made it tough for Jamestown to find its offensive rhythm as Butera was limited to 67 yards during the opening 24 minutes.
Jamestown found itself after the intermission and forced two turnovers during a 14-0 finish.
The Red Raiders return to action Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse, where they will face Section III champion Syracuse CBA in the state semifinal. It’s the Red Raiders’ first Final Four since winning the Class AA championship in 2014.
Butera finished with 182 yards on 33 rushes and added 48 yards receiving. He scored on runs of 7, 7 and 29 yards after taking a shovel pass 36 yards for a score.
Canandaigua used a no-huddle attack and had the Red Raiders on their heels, especially on its second drive of the game. The Braves even converted a fourth-and-19 play to get to the 11. They got as close as the 4 facing a fourth-and-3, but a bad snap rolled all the way past the 30 and out of the diving quarterback’s grasp. Radon Wright scooped it up and returned 68 yards for the touchdown. Ella Propheter’s extra-point kick gave Jamestown a 7-0 lead.
The Braves responded on their next drive as Ryan Gavette scored on the sixth play of the possession on a 39-yard run.
Canandaigua went ahead 14-7 on its next drive on an 8-yard run by quarterback Bryan Boldrin. The Braves took advantage of a couple of mistakes – including a late-hit by a Jamestown defender out of bounds on Boldrin that moved the ball to the 8 to turn the drive into points.
Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake’s delayed shovel pass to Butera for a 36-yard touchdown capped an eight-play drive with 5:18 left that enabled the Red Raiders to tie the game.
The Raiders' defense held the Braves without any points on their next drive, opening the door to take the lead before halftime. Jamestown did that by first letting Drake take to the air as he completed passes of 10 and 38 yards to Darius Freeney. Butera did the rest, capping the 67-yard drive by diving over the pile on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 out of the wildcat formation just before the end of the second quarter.
Jamestown’s second drive of the third quarter proved to be productive, although it also had some frustrating moments due to a false start and delay of game penalties. The end result: the Red Raiders milked more than 6 minutes off the clock and increased their lead to 14 points as Butera capped the 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with 59.1 left in the period.
With Canandaigua in need of points, it tried to go vertical, but Butera picked off Boldrin and returned it 27 yards to mark the end of the quarter.