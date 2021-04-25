Jalen Bradberry becomes latest Niagara Falls legend to earn Allen Wilson player of the year honors

“It made my job a lot easier as coach,” Carlos Bradberry said of Jalen’s presence. “Obviously to have his talent here changed us from being one of the better teams to being one of the best teams in the area.”

Jalen Bradberry’s season to remember began with a 29-point, eight-rebound and five-assist performance in a win at Kenmore West. Two games later, he scored a game-high 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 66-60 victory at eventual Class A-1 finalist Niagara Wheatfield.

He scored 30 or more points in a game six times. He finished with at least 20 points or better in 13 games and posted five double-doubles.

The only time the Wolverines failed to experience victory came at the hands of Park, which withstood a 27-point performance from Bradberry in a four-point win.

In the postseason, he scored 28 points in a 55-53 quarterfinal win over Orchard Park. That was the only close postseason game for Niagara Falls and it cruised to comfortable double-digit wins over Lockport in the semifinal and Clarence in the title game.