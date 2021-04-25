Jalen Bradberry becomes latest Niagara Falls legend to earn Allen Wilson player of the year honors

Flynn. Harris. Tabb. Winn. Cox. Bradberry.
The list of Cataract City high school basketball legends to earn the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year award is impressive.
Those individuals were more than just talented players. They were difference makers who led their respective teams to championship glory.
Amazingly, it has been more than a decade since one of Niagara Falls’ native sons has earned the distinction of player of the year.
The drought ends at 13 years as the name Bradberry once again has been added to the list of Western New York’s all-time best.
Jalen Bradberry, of the Niagara Falls Wolverines, is this season’s Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year in boys basketball. Bradberry is the fourth Wolverine to earn the honor but the seventh player from the basketball-loving city of Niagara Falls to earn POY.
It is believed that Jalen Bradberry is the first son of a former player of the year to earn the honor. Carlos Bradberry earned the distinction during his playing days with now-defunct LaSalle High School in 1993.
“It’s a real big accomplishment,” Jalen Bradberry said. “I look up to those guys. When they’re in town, Jonny and Paul always take me to work out. It’s just big being able to do something that they accomplished. It’s just even better doing it at the same school they did in our hometown.”
The 63rd edition of the All-Western New York team and Player of the Year is selected by The Buffalo News in consultation with area coaches and basketball aficionados. Only those selected to the first team are considered for the Allen Wilson Player of the Year honor.
Bradberry is a repeat first-team selection. But the 6-foot-3 guard matured into a true point guard in his second stint at Niagara Falls after spending his junior season at Park School.
Bradberry played tight defense. He distributed. He scored in the natural flow of the offense and in transition. Most importantly, the past member of Monsignor Martin and Section VI title winners was a leader as he made a good Niagara Falls team into a championship-caliber one that triumphed in 19 of 20 games en route to the Class AA crown.
Support Local Journalism
Bradberry recorded per-game averages of 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals. That was better than last season’s averages of 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds, respectively.
Bradberry’s difference-making impact is the reason he was selected over fellow seniors Jamyier Patton of Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Jaden Slaughter of St. Joe’s, and last year’s POY, JaVaughn Jones of Health Sciences. Junior Max Schneider of Williamsville East rounded out the All-Western New York first team.
There is a good chance the Wolverines do not win the Class AA sectional championship if not for Bradberry’s decision to return from Park once his father was appointed head coach just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic-delayed season in February. Bradberry had planned to stay at Park until that happened.
“It made my job a lot easier as coach,” Carlos Bradberry said of Jalen’s presence. “Obviously to have his talent here changed us from being one of the better teams to being one of the best teams in the area.”
Jalen Bradberry’s season to remember began with a 29-point, eight-rebound and five-assist performance in a win at Kenmore West. Two games later, he scored a game-high 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 66-60 victory at eventual Class A-1 finalist Niagara Wheatfield.
He scored 30 or more points in a game six times. He finished with at least 20 points or better in 13 games and posted five double-doubles.
The only time the Wolverines failed to experience victory came at the hands of Park, which withstood a 27-point performance from Bradberry in a four-point win.
In the postseason, he scored 28 points in a 55-53 quarterfinal win over Orchard Park. That was the only close postseason game for Niagara Falls and it cruised to comfortable double-digit wins over Lockport in the semifinal and Clarence in the title game.
In the final against the surprising Red Devils – who beat top-seeded Jamestown on the road to reach the final – Bradberry finished with 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. He helped Niagara Falls set the tone early with a steal near the Clarence basket that led to a three by Faybion Prather. That was part of a 36-13 opening half by the Wolverines in which they scored the first 10 points of the game.
Closing in on the 2,000-career points milestone, he played fine all-around games in wins against Health Sciences, North Tonawanda and eventual A-2 finalist CSAT – setting the stage for history on March 6 before family and friends at Falls. He needed seven points for 2K and surpassed that on his third 3-pointer of a win against Western New York Maritime.
The only Cataract City native in the 2,000-career points club finished with 2,265 – seventh all-time in Western New York history.
Impressive, as is his standing among the scholastic greats in the 716.
“It’s special because I think he put so much work into it,” Carlos Bradberry said. “He won’t say it, but I know that this did mean a lot of him to be considered one of the better players to come out of Niagara Falls and to just be on that list of all these other great guys who have gotten the award in Western New York and the Niagara Falls guys. I think it’s a huge accomplishment.”