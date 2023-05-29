The National Lacrosse League championship series is following last year’s script through the first two games of the best-of-three series.

The Buffalo Bandits hope to write a different ending this time.

The Colorado Mammoth rebounded from Saturday’s loss in Buffalo to stymie the Bandits’ attack and score a 16-10 victory in Game 2 at Denver’s Ball Arena.

The result evens the series at 1-1 and sends the two teams back to Buffalo for the deciding third game, to be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Last year’s championship series played out the same way in the first two games, and the Mammoth defeated Buffalo, 10-8, in last year’s deciding Game 3.

The Mammoth turned the tables on the Bandits in Monday afternoon’s game

Buffalo had taken control of Game 1 with a dominant third quarter and never trailed in the fourth.

Colorado did the same in Game 2, outscoring the Bandits in the third quarter, 5-2, to stretch an 8-5 halftime lead to a 13-7 advantage after three periods.

Then Colorado got a power play goal from Tyson Gibson just 84 seconds into the fourth quarter to take a commanding, 14-7 advantage. Buffalo never got closer than five goals the rest of the game.

Penalties were an issue for Buffalo. In the second and third quarters, Buffalo took 10 penalties to just three for Colorado.

“We got off to a good start,” said Buffalo coach John Tavares, who saw his team take a 3-1 early lead. “They came back a bit. We had the power play goal. Then all of a sudden we just took penalty after penalty after penalty.”

Bandits defenseman Steve Priolo acknowledged emotions ran high in the game as Colorado drove the net on Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc.

“It’s difficult to keep your composure because they’re landing on Matt’s feet every single time, whether we tired to drag them out, hold them out, prevent them from going underneath, and we get a penalty.”

Ryan Lee scored the hat trick in the first half for Colorado and finished with four goals overall.

Lee, a 29-year-old who starred collegiately at Rochester Institute of Technology, has seven playoff goals this spring after being mostly a set-up man during the regular season. He had six goals during the regular season but had 33 assists.

The Mammoth outshot the Bandits 59-48, finished 6 of 12 on the power play, and gave Buffalo a man advantage just four times all game.

Buffalo held a 54-43 shots advantage in Game 1.

Buffalo got four goals on 10 shots on goal from Tehoka Nanticoke, the team’s 2021 first-round draft choice. Nanticoke scored three goals in Game 1.

“He did a great job,” Tavares said. “He’s been playing well for us. It doesn’t surprise me how good he’s playing. ... He’s a great finisher.”

The Mammoth did a better job defending Bandits star Dhane Smith. He had two goals and six assists, after scoring five goals in Game 1.

No other Bandits player had more than one goal. But the Bandis’ Chase Fraser scored in spectacular fashion in the fourth quarter, going airborne near the net, to the right of the goal, off a feed from Smith to tally from close range.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc made 42 saves.

Dillon Ward finished with 38 saves in goal for Colorado.

Colorado also got hat tricks from Eli McLaughlin (three goals, four assists) and Connor Robinson (three goals, two assists).

Colorado’s Zed Williams, the Silver Creek graduate, had two goals and four assists. Williams, a member of the Seneca Nation’s Wolf Clan who attended the University of Virginia, is fourth in playoff scoring with 33 points in seven games.

“We’ve got to reset, and it’s a one-game series now,” Tavares said. “It’s the same team that beat us last year. Literally we’re in the same predicament we were in 365 days ago. If you asked anybody on our team if we had the opportunity to play them one game again for a championship, we’d have taken it.”