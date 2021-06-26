Iroquois completes unbeaten season with A-2 baseball title

It was a rare moment of drama for the Iroquois baseball team this season.
The undefeated Chiefs found themselves trailing Starpoint, 5-2, in the top of the second inning. The Spartans had just scored five runs to take the lead, and suddenly Iroquois’ hopes for a Section VI Class A-2 title appeared to be in a little jeopardy.
However, the Chiefs fought back with the final five runs of the contest to take a 7-5 decision on their home field. Iroquois finished the season 17-0-1, with the tie coming in a non-conference opener against Lancaster.
The telling moment came after the home team had scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Iroquois loaded the bases after Dylan Zdrojewski’s single drove in a run.
That brought up Luke Blas, who ripped a hard line drive to right field that went all the way to the fence for a triple. It cleared the bases, and Blas came around to score at the end of the play on a throwing error.
Iroquois hadn’t been behind by three runs very often this season; the last time came on June 7 against East Aurora. Still, there was plenty of time for a comeback.
“We’ve had a couple of games where we were down early,” Chiefs coach Chris Snusz said. “We just told the hitters, make your adjustments. We understand what they did the first at-bat or two; we know how they are going to pitch you. Our kids were good enough and disciplined enough to know what they were doing wrong – whether it’s being too far off the plate or chasing pitches down in the zone. Once we told them to lock into a pitch and hit something up, taking the pitches that were low, they came back. I always had a lot of confidence in them, no matter how many we were down.”
Pitcher Cam Fuer had to do some regrouping as well. The junior had allowed only one earned run in 55 innings this season for an ERA of 0.13. In other words, he had just given up more earned runs in one swing that he had all season.
“That was tough, but our offense has been so good this year, that I knew that we would get the bats going,” he said.
The Iroquois offense, which had scored in double figures in 13 of its last 16 games, soon started to chip away. In the third, Owen Silliman tripled to left and scored on a wild pitch. Then in the fourth, Fuer tripled to right to drive in Sam Staerker, and scored on another wild pitch. That gave the Chiefs the lead for good; they added an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Evan Yandricha.
On the mound, Fuer was not taking any more chances. After losing the lead in the second, he struck out the next six batters. His fielders helped out with the next five outs, with only one of the plays hit out of the infield. Then Fuer cleaned up with strikeouts of the last five batters to bring his total to 15 in pitching a seven-inning complete game.
“We got the lead, and I pounded the zone,” he said. “I was throwing a four-seam fastball and a two-seam fastball, and then I had a curve. But I relied on the two-seamer.”
Snusz added, “He was a little bit loose with his mechanics. He missed some pitches up. He understood what he was doing wrong, and after that he adjusted on his own, and locked in.”
Starpoint finished 6-11 for the season, having beaten two higher seeds – Amherst and Williamsville South – earlier in the Sectional playoffs. The Spartans came within two runs of another upset; that’s the closest any team came to beating the Chiefs in their 17 wins.
Iroquois’ coaches thought they had a talented young roster a year ago, but never got the chance to prove it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That seemed to provide some motivation to this year’s team.
“It started back in January,” Snusz said. “The kids were very hungry after not being allowed to play last year. We only lost a couple of kids from last year’s team. As soon as we started our workouts, they were locked in. They all worked extremely hard in the offseason, and it carried right through the season.
“We knew we had a lot of high level young kids that were going to be juniors this year. We will have all of them back next year. It makes my job easy when you have a bunch of good players who most likely are going to go on to the next level and play. We have a lot of good arms, and the kids are extremely aggressive when it comes to hitting. My part was pretty easy – giving steal signs and eating candy on the bench to watch them do their thing.”
By the end of June, not even a three-run deficit was going to stop Iroquois from earning a Section VI championship patch and shirt.