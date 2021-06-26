Iroquois completes unbeaten season with A-2 baseball title

It was a rare moment of drama for the Iroquois baseball team this season.

The undefeated Chiefs found themselves trailing Starpoint, 5-2, in the top of the second inning. The Spartans had just scored five runs to take the lead, and suddenly Iroquois’ hopes for a Section VI Class A-2 title appeared to be in a little jeopardy.

However, the Chiefs fought back with the final five runs of the contest to take a 7-5 decision on their home field. Iroquois finished the season 17-0-1, with the tie coming in a non-conference opener against Lancaster.

The telling moment came after the home team had scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Iroquois loaded the bases after Dylan Zdrojewski’s single drove in a run.

That brought up Luke Blas, who ripped a hard line drive to right field that went all the way to the fence for a triple. It cleared the bases, and Blas came around to score at the end of the play on a throwing error.

Iroquois hadn’t been behind by three runs very often this season; the last time came on June 7 against East Aurora. Still, there was plenty of time for a comeback.