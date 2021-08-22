Irad Ortiz Jr. steers Safe Conduct to Queen's Plate victory

“He’s been training like a bear,” he said. “The rule of thumb is that if you’re a nice horse on the turf, you will translate on the Tapeta.”

Plans to bring Safe Conduct to Woodbine last fall after breaking his maiden on the turf at Saratoga were torpedoed when the colt got very sick to the point that he ended up in a clinic. The horse’s owner, Wellspring Stables, had a farm in Colts Neck, N.J., where he rested and recovered before heading back to the track.

When it took him a while to rebound, Serpe decided to keep Safe Conduct in the United States and run him on the turf at Gulfstream Park in March, where he finished second after the long layoff due to the sickness.

He won at Belmont in May in impressive fashion and faced graded company at Belmont on the turf in his last two efforts that sharpened him for Sunday’s big effort in the first leg of Canada’s Triple Crown series.

Serpe began his career in racing as a groom at the Meadowlands in 1975 and became a trainer in 1984, winning his first race at Keystone Race Track outside of Philadelphia. He moved his training operation to New York in the early 1990s and recorded his 1,000th training victory in 2017 at Aqueduct.