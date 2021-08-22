Irad Ortiz Jr. steers Safe Conduct to Queen's Plate victory

In a rare Woodbine appearance, multiple Eclipse Award winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. piloted Safe Conduct to a perfect trip in winning the $1 million Queen’s Plate on Sunday afternoon at Woodbine.
Ortiz Jr. made his move aboard the sophomore colt on the far turn to speed past the front running 28-1 longshot Take a Chance, who led at each of the first three calls of the race. It was the bay colt’s first time racing on a synthetic surface.
Taking control at the top of the stretch, Safe Conduct rebuked an attempt for the lead by Keep Grinding, the Tino Attard-trained colt owned by his 17-year-old son, Joshua. After putting away Keep Grinding at the sixteenth-pole, it was a race to the wire as two late flying colts, Riptide Rock and H C Holiday, were desperately trying to get to the leader from the outside.
Safe Conduct dug in and got to wire first, holding off Riptide Rock by a head to win the Plate to the elite jockey’s relief.
“I saw that someone was flying from the outside to get there,” Ortiz Jr. said. “Man, that was really close. I didn’t really know if I won the race after the wire, but thank God I did.”
It was Ortiz Jr.’s first appearance at the Queen’s Plate, winning it for trainer Phil Serpe, a longtime trainer on the New York circuit, who also won his first Plate.
Ortiz Jr. skipped a day at Saratoga to ride at Woodbine, a track where he makes the occasional visit to ride turf horses for trainer Chad Brown. He now adds a Plate to his collection and was pleased with his decision to fly to Toronto for the day.
"It's a great feeling always to come here,” Ortiz Jr. said. “It's my pleasure to come here. I've got a lot of fans. They showed me some love. I really enjoyed it.”
The son of Bodemeister was sent off at odds of 3-1 and completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek over the Woodbine Tapeta in 2:02.85 in the 162nd edition of Canada’s most famous race.
Safe Conduct returned $8 to his backers for the win, $5.10 to place and $4.20 to show. The late-closing Riptide Rock returned $10.10 to place and $7.90 to show. H C Holiday, a 29-1 longshot beaten by a length, paid $15.40 for his third-place finish and completed a $1 trifecta that paid $1,214.65. Woodbine Oaks winner and second betting choice Munnyfor Ro finished fourth to round out the superfecta.
Bred by Mitchell Kursner, a co-owner of 2016 Woodbine Oaks winner Neshama, the colt showed he could handle the synthetic surface after spending most of his career on the turf.
“We’re just delighted with the result,” said Kursner, who lauded Serpe’s decision to race him on the synthetic after racing him on the turf at Belmont and Gulfstream Park earlier in the year.
“He’s been training like a bear,” he said. “The rule of thumb is that if you’re a nice horse on the turf, you will translate on the Tapeta.”
Plans to bring Safe Conduct to Woodbine last fall after breaking his maiden on the turf at Saratoga were torpedoed when the colt got very sick to the point that he ended up in a clinic. The horse’s owner, Wellspring Stables, had a farm in Colts Neck, N.J., where he rested and recovered before heading back to the track.
When it took him a while to rebound, Serpe decided to keep Safe Conduct in the United States and run him on the turf at Gulfstream Park in March, where he finished second after the long layoff due to the sickness.
He won at Belmont in May in impressive fashion and faced graded company at Belmont on the turf in his last two efforts that sharpened him for Sunday’s big effort in the first leg of Canada’s Triple Crown series.
Serpe began his career in racing as a groom at the Meadowlands in 1975 and became a trainer in 1984, winning his first race at Keystone Race Track outside of Philadelphia. He moved his training operation to New York in the early 1990s and recorded his 1,000th training victory in 2017 at Aqueduct.
If not for being squeezed at the start, Stronach Stables’ Riptide Rock, an 11-1 shot, would have crossed the wire first under jockey David Moran. The gelded son of Point of Entry trailed throughout and was forced to move out to the five-path in order to make his late charge at the winner, coming up just short in the photo finish.
The last Canadian Triple Crown winner was Wando in 2003, the seventh since its inception in 1959.
Next is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Race Track on Sept. 14, the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown. Run on traditional dirt, we’ll wait to hear whether Safe Conduct’s connections choose to run in the border oval’s signature race.
