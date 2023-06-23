Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., a four-time Eclipse Award winner, will make a rare appearance Monday at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack.

Ortiz, the nation’s leading jockey in victories and purse money earned, will ride morning line favorite Looms Boldly in the $50,000 Ontario County Stakes, and Dancers for Tokens in an allowance/optional claiming race.

Ortiz will ride Looms Boldly for trainer Brad Cox after regular rider Manny Franco opted to stay aboard Acoustic Ave, the second choice in the morning line.

Franco had ridden Looms Boldly in all six career starts, and Acoustic Ave for each of his five starts.

Looms Boldly has won two of four starts this year, and won three of his six total outings and is the 2-1 favorite. Acoustic Ave is making his 2023 debut and is listed at 5-2.

The Ontario County Stakes is a 6-furlong sprint for state-bred 3-year-olds, and is Race 8 on a nine-race card that begins at 1:15 p.m. Eight horses are entered in the race, which serves as a prep race for the $150,000 New York Derby, scheduled for July 17.

Ortiz is listed to ride Dancers for Token for trainer Jonathan Buckley in the seventh race, an allowance/optional claiming event with a purse of $26,000. Winston’s Chance is the 5-2 favorite in the field of seven for the 1 mile, 70 yard race.