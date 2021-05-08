In clash of defending champions, Southwestern edges CSP to reach title game

Southwestern ran out the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds to preserve a 24-21 victory over Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Clymer and advance to the Section VI Football Federation Class C championship game next week against Medina.

Coach Jake Burkholder’s Trojans, the defending sectional Class C champions, built a 17-6 halftime lead, but had to hold off the Wolfpack, who twice closed the gap to three points in the second half.

Junior back Zishaun Munir’s 1-yard run, set up by quarterback Aidan Kennedy’s fourth-down run proved to be the winner for Southwestern because CSP answered that with a 23-yard run by Brendan Ramsey and Jordan Svetz’s extra point kick. The Wolfpack, however, were never able to the ball back again as Southwestern kept converting on third and fourth down.

Kennedy passed to tight end Austin Mathews and ran 1 yard for first-half touchdowns. In between, Justin Massing scored on a 3-yard run for CSP and freshman Neves Hoose kicked a 27-yard field goal for Southwestern.

CSP cut the margin to 17-14 when John Swabik ran in from 5 yards and also ran for the two-point conversion. Southwestern responded with Munir’s touchdown with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Kennedy passed for 162 yards and a touchdown and rushed 17 times for 69 yards and a score.