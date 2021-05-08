In clash of defending champions, Southwestern edges CSP to reach title game

Southwestern ran out the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds to preserve a 24-21 victory over Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Clymer and advance to the Section VI Football Federation Class C championship game next week against Medina.
Coach Jake Burkholder’s Trojans, the defending sectional Class C champions, built a 17-6 halftime lead, but had to hold off the Wolfpack, who twice closed the gap to three points in the second half.
Junior back Zishaun Munir’s 1-yard run, set up by quarterback Aidan Kennedy’s fourth-down run proved to be the winner for Southwestern because CSP answered that with a 23-yard run by Brendan Ramsey and Jordan Svetz’s extra point kick. The Wolfpack, however, were never able to the ball back again as Southwestern kept converting on third and fourth down.
Kennedy passed to tight end Austin Mathews and ran 1 yard for first-half touchdowns. In between, Justin Massing scored on a 3-yard run for CSP and freshman Neves Hoose kicked a 27-yard field goal for Southwestern.
CSP cut the margin to 17-14 when John Swabik ran in from 5 yards and also ran for the two-point conversion. Southwestern responded with Munir’s touchdown with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy passed for 162 yards and a touchdown and rushed 17 times for 69 yards and a score.
CSP was the 2018 and 2019 Section VI and New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion playing in Class D. The Wolfpack entered the game with 6-0 record.
Southwestern is now 5-0 heading into its championship game against Medina, which routed Eden/North Collins, 54-6, on Friday night at Medina.
“Our kids are pumped,” Burkholder said. “The Section VI final is one of our goals every year. This year it is the end goal (since there isn’t a state tournament). … It’s the crown jewel we’re hunting right now.”
The winner of Sunday’s 6 p.m. Salamanca at Portville semifinal will face Franklinville/Ellicottville next weekend for the Class D championship. F/E (6-1) advanced to the final Friday with a 34-8 win over Randolph in Franklinville. Portville (5-0) defeated Salamanca (3-2), 54-14, when they met in the regular season.
Randolph had 20 first downs and 32 minutes of possession time but turned the ball over five times in the loss. Logan Frank passed to Lucas Marsh and Blake Frank for the game’s first two touchdowns and later ran 1 yard for a score. Clayton Rowland had 107 rushing yards for the winners including a 67-yard TD run and Logan Grinols had a 7-yard scoring run for F/E. Christian Burch ran 6 yards for a score for Randolph (2-4).