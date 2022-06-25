IMSA president John Doonan discusses Watkins Glen's importance

WATKINS GLEN – As the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock prepares for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen endurance race here at Watkins Glen International, IMSA president John Doonan talked about the fabled Finger Lakes Region road course and its importance to IMSA.

Along with the on-track racing product, Doonan also addressed the business and marketing realities that make Watkins Glen in his view an essential part of the annual IMSA season calendar.

“Our automotive manufacturing partners have embraced this market and that’s evidenced by the displays on the midway here,” Doonan said. "We have Chevrolet, Lexus, Hyundai among others with displays. That’s what we really strive to be as a sanctioning body.

“We want to be a marketing tool for the auto industry and other related industries like WeatherTech, Konica Minolta, VP Fuels. They use our IMSA platforms to tell a story, certainly in the auto racing segment but also to the broader audience.”

Doonan stressed that IMSA’s marketing and business plan not only is about gathering potential new customers but also about providing for existing customers already in the fold. Both types are found at The Glen.

“All the years that I’ve been coming here the number of families that have come through the front gate that are camping and come for race day are either already customers of these brands or potential customers,” Doonan said.

“To me to come here and be in a long arms reach of New York City and also closer in Rochester, Syracuse and Upstate New York in general including Buffalo this is a great venue but not just for the racing but it’s also gorgeous country here.

“The business activations in these markets that are represented here are target rich, for our audiences in terms of vehicles, accessories and other automotive related industry products.”

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place in 2020, IMSA could not race at The Glen that year. Interestingly enough, when IMSA was able to return to The Glen in 2021 two races were held here in less than a week.

The Sahlen’s event retuned last June and when Canadian Tire Motorsports Park near Toronto could not host IMSA in 2021 due to lingering Covid restrictions in Canada, The Glen hosted a second shorter race here just five days later, last July 2.

“Thanks to Michael Printup (Watkins Glen president and Hamburg native) and his team here,” Doonan said. “They were flexible to work with us in both 2020 and 2021 and allowed us to bring two races here last season.

“We’re proud to be back here this year in our traditional six hour spot with the Sahlen’s event and next week we can finally go back to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.”

Prior to Doonan taking over as IMSA’s president in early 2020, he served for many years as the head of Mazda Motorsports. After years of trying, his team finally had their breakthrough victory in the 2019 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Memories of that Mazda triumph still make Doonan smile.

“That day will hold a special place in my heart and Watkins Glen will always hold a special place in my heart,” Doonan said. “Not just because of that particular day but also because of the history of this circuit.

“What the Argetsinger family (Watkins Glen racing founders) did over the years with the early races downtown and the fact that the old street circuit is still marked out on the country roads here. That was the heart and the spirit of sports car racing in the U.S. in those days. It still is much of that.

“Clearly it was a long journey to get to that victory in 2019. It will always stick in my mind as a special day. It took us seven years to win that race.”

Sahlen's sponsorship milestone personal

This weekend’s event marks the 20th consecutive year that The Glen’s six-hour sports car event has been sponsored by Buffalo-based Sahlen Packing Co. Sahlen president and avid sports car enthusiast/sponsor Joe Sahlen is understandably proud of the two-decade milestone.

Time has flown by quickly for Sahlen since he began the sponsorship of this event.

“We’ll the older you get there’s an old saying that says that whatever number of years is less of a percentage of your life,” Sahlen said. “So any kind of time that elapses now is quick. So it’s all gone by very quickly.”

Sponsorship is the business lifeblood of motorsports. Many sponsorship arrangements are often short-lived. Sahlen’s support of the IMSA event is one of the few that survive the test of longevity.

“Well it’s a personal thing with myself, my wife and our family to come here to Watkins Glen,” Sahlen said. “We first started coming to Watkins Glen in 1974 as spectators with the U.S. Grand Prix and for the six hour race that was in July at the time. So this is personal. The Glen is our home track being so close to Western New York.

“This is a place I’ve love for almost 50 years so it goes a little bit deeper than the typical business relationship that most sponsorships entail. I’ve always treated Watkins Glen, Grand-Am and IMSA as if they were my own.”

Members of the Sahlen family will serve as Grand Marshals for Sunday race thus giving the command to start engines. Kerri Zwirelein, Director of Bakery, Deli, Prepared Foods for Tops Markets, will wave the green flag as honorary starter.

Race grid set

Qualifying for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen took place Saturday afternoon. Five classes of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will compete in Sunday’s race.

Tom Blomqvist driving the No.60 Meyer-Shank Racing Acura claimed the overall and DPI class pole.

Those earning pole starts in the other four classes are: Ben Keating, LMP2; Nico Varrone, LMP3; Connor De Phillippi, GT Pro; Stevan McAleer, GTD.

Sunday’s six hours contest gets the green flag at 10:40 a.m.