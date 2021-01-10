Hutch-Tech's Cortinea Smith says yes to playing basketball at Villa Maria

The Covid-19 pandemic might wind up costing Hutch-Tech’s Cortinea Smith a chance to play her senior season. It might even cost her a shot at reaching 2,000 career points.
It likely cost Smith a chance at securing a Division I or II scholarship opportunity. The pandemic, however, didn’t stop the 5-foot-7 guard/forward from the opportunity to earn a college education while playing the game she loves for free.
The All-Western New York honorable mention selection will continue her time as a student-athlete at Villa Maria College. Thanks to the Say Yes program in place for students at Buffalo Public Schools, it will feel like Smith earned the Division I dream even though Villa is a USCAA Division II program (similar to NCAA Division III), Villa women’s basketball coach Mike McCarthy said.
“I picked Villa just because of the timing and with Covid going on,” Smith said. “I chose to stick with the people I knew because I knew they wouldn’t lead me in the wrong direction.”
Smith will play for McCarthy and assistant Victor Arroyo, two coaches who have been with her at the AAU level since she was in seventh grade.
“For us, she’s a great land,” McCarthy said. “She’s a great player, a great student. She wants to stay local.”
Last season, Smith averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for Hutch-Tech.
Smith is a solid, do-it-all kind of player who proudly waves the banner for the Canisius Cup, the league the Buffalo Public Schools’ girls basketball teams call home. Smith is the latest Canisius Cup product to earn a college playing opportunity. League Co-Player of the Year Kyra Wood of City Honors is heading to Temple. Fellow Co-Player of the Year Gabbie McDuffie (Olmsted) is a freshman at junior college national power Niagara County Community College.
“It is all hard work and not giving up because we play in a system that doesn’t give us recognition sometimes,” Smith said of the lightly recruited Canisius Cup. “It’s just continuing to play your game. Nobody can deny good talent, as long as you show people what you can do.”
The girls basketball players in the area, as a whole, have shown folks what they can do, McCarthy said.
The seniors who have already earned full basketball scholarships to Division I or II programs include Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry (Connecticut), Wood (Temple), Amherst's Ella Wanzer (Binghamton) and Cardinal O'Hara's Mia McCarthy (West Alabama), Aaliyah Parker (Niagara) and Amelia Strong (Long Island U.)
“Obviously there are more guys out there who play basketball so the pool is bigger, but on the girls side there are a handful of coaches who spend a lot of time with them,” McCarthy said. “There are a ton of good scholarship players coming out because the pool is smaller.”
Smith has played basketball for most her life, first watching her cousins and brothers play before getting her first hoop at age 8.
She’s been hooked since.
Smith doesn’t anticipate having a senior season with Hutch-Tech due to the pandemic, but nonetheless vows to be ready to play either once the state gives basketball the green light or when she sets foot on the Villa campus in the fall.
“It’s just like me preparing for next season,” she said. “I’m always training, dribbling the ball around just staying ready for when I can play.”