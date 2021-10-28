HS roundup: Williamsville South, Iroquois field hockey to meet in Class B final

Mary Ferenczy and Pete Tonsoline are among the most experienced of field hockey coaches in Western New York -- each with more than three decades of experience on the sideline.

Their paths have crossed many times, often with Tonsoline’s Iroquois team serving as an obstacle for Ferenczy’s Williamsville South Billies.

Those two teams will meet again, this time with a championship on the line, as both posted shutout victories Thursday night in their respective Section VI Class B semifinal games at Williamsville North.

Williamsville South (12-4) advanced by blanking rival Williamsville East, 3-0. Lauren Montgomery had a hand in all three second-half goals by the Billies, scoring two of them. She netted what proved to be the game winner with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter and then assisted on Megan Jackson’s goal off a penalty corner with no time left in the third. Montgomery scored her second with 5:14 left.

Ferenczy, in her 32nd season, said the team is vying for its first title in quite some time.

The Billies have momentum as they defeated another longtime playoff nemesis, defending champion Amherst, 1-0, in the quarterfinals Monday.