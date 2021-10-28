HS roundup: Williamsville South, Iroquois field hockey to meet in Class B final

Mary Ferenczy and Pete Tonsoline are among the most experienced of field hockey coaches in Western New York -- each with more than three decades of experience on the sideline.
Their paths have crossed many times, often with Tonsoline’s Iroquois team serving as an obstacle for Ferenczy’s Williamsville South Billies.
Those two teams will meet again, this time with a championship on the line, as both posted shutout victories Thursday night in their respective Section VI Class B semifinal games at Williamsville North.
Williamsville South (12-4) advanced by blanking rival Williamsville East, 3-0. Lauren Montgomery had a hand in all three second-half goals by the Billies, scoring two of them. She netted what proved to be the game winner with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter and then assisted on Megan Jackson’s goal off a penalty corner with no time left in the third. Montgomery scored her second with 5:14 left.
Ferenczy, in her 32nd season, said the team is vying for its first title in quite some time.
The Billies have momentum as they defeated another longtime playoff nemesis, defending champion Amherst, 1-0, in the quarterfinals Monday.
“We’re excited to be in the finals Tuesday against Iroquois,” Ferenczy said. “We finished division champions 6-0. Last time we played Williamsville East the in regular season it went to a shoot-out, and we lost. They worked hard to put together this victory. Even though we were 0-0 at the half we felt we were in control. We talked about we just needed to score to finish the deal.”
The championship finals in all three classes are Tuesday at Williamsville North.
South and Iroquois met during the regular season in Elma with the Billies winning 2-0.
Iroquois (12-6) advanced with a 1-0 double overtime win over Starpoint. Ashley Pitz’s goal with 4:47 left in the final 7-on-7 OT off an assist by Addison Vergien was the winner.
In Class C, old friends Akron and Barker will square off once again with the title on the line. It’ll be the 13th time in 20 years they’ve played for the crown with Barker owning a 9-3 edge.
Defending champion Akron cruised into the final by blanking Roy-Hart, 7-0. Olivia McClaine scored three goals, while Lacey Berghorn added two. Alexandra Roland and Madison Brege also scored for the Tigers, who are 14-0 against Section VI competition. They lost a nonleaguer at private school Nichols, 1-0, last week.
Barker advanced with a 1-0 win over Medina as Rachel Sutter’s second-period goal was the difference.
In Class A, Williamsville North and Clarence will meet for the title. Body copy: North defeated Orchard Park, 2-1, while Clarence beat Lancaster, 5-0. The Spartans’ Sophia DePrima broke a 1-1 tie scoring off an assist from Molly Martin with 3:10 left. Martin also had a goal for North (13-2).
Section VI football
Lancaster crushed Hutch-Tech, 42-8 in a Section VI Class AA quarterfinal at Foyle/Kling Field.
Micah Harry rushed for three touchdowns, while Jakob Zimmerman and Noah Kimble also ran in for first-half TDs as the five-time defending champion Legends led 35-0 at halftime.
Lancaster, a No. 2 seed, faces the winner of Friday night’s No. 3 Clarence versus sixth-seeded Niagara Falls next Friday in a semifinal.