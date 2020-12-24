How UB football provided building blocks in Marshall's revival after 1970 tragedy

Pete Diabo can still hear the shout from across the sidewalk. As he walked through the University at Buffalo campus in the early weeks of 1971, a familiar voice beckoned him.
“Pete, would you be interested in transferring to Marshall?” Jim McNally yelled.
UB had just dropped its football program after the 1970 season and McNally, a former UB football assistant, had joined the Thundering Herd’s coaching staff in 1971.
A few days later, Diabo got a call from a secretary in the football office at Marshall. She explained that a plane ticket was ready for him, so that he could make a recruiting visit to the campus in Huntington, W.Va.
Diabo took the visit, then transferred to Marshall before the 1971 season. The defensive end from UB and Seneca Vocational High School was one of the first Buffalo’s connections to the 1971 Marshall football team.
Many wondered if Marshall’s football program should continue in the wake of a plane crash in 1970 that killed 75 people, including 36 Marshall players, and is considered one of the worst tragedies in sports history. The school forged ahead with football, and a handful of Western New Yorkers and former UB players helped the Thundering Herd’s resurrection.
Fifty years later, McNally, Diabo and former Herd players from the Buffalo area will watch when UB (5-1) faces Marshall (7-2) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
“My mom said, ‘Well, you can sit here and rot for three more years, or you can transfer and have a good time,’ ” said Diabo, who played at Marshall from 1971-73 and now lives in Paintsville, Ky. “It was the best thing I ever did.
“Someone asked me about a month ago, ‘What would you do if Marshall ever plays Buffalo?’ I didn’t know, but seeing this right now, it’s so fun.”
Marshall football's revival was immortalized in the 2006 movie, “We Are Marshall.” McNally, a Kenmore West graduate, was the Herd’s offensive line coach from 1971-74, but he can still recall the date of the plane crash: November 14, 1970.
He can tell you how many coaches were on the plane that crashed into the side of a mountain outside the town – five.
He can also tell you what it was like when Marshall got its first victory of the season, 15-13 against Xavier on Sept. 25, 1971.
“It was like the Super Bowl,” said McNally, who coached at Marshall, Boston College and Wake Forest, then coached in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.
McNally utilized his ties to Western New York to recruit former UB players Diabo, Gene Nance and David Homa to Marshall in 1971. Diabo recommended that Gary Pfleger, who graduated from South Park, also contact McNally about joining the Herd.
“It was a big challenge,” McNally said of working with the 1971 Herd. “We spent a lot of time recruiting, but since UB dropped football, players could transfer to another school. I recruited Western New York because I knew Western New York, and that was part of my recruiting area, along with Pennsylvania.”
Even though Marshall had to rebuild its program and the community had to recover, McNally and Pfleger said the plane crash wasn’t at the forefront of the players’ minds as they prepared for the season. They practiced during hot, humid days in the Ohio River Valley of southwest West Virginia, and spent many nights in Marshall’s film room, analyzing upcoming opponents.
“You just didn’t think about it every day,” said Pfleger, who was an offensive lineman at Marshall. “It was just one of those situations where you didn’t really think about what had transpired. You did what you needed to do to get ready to play.”
However, Pfleger said that in the morning before the win against Xavier, Marshall coach Jack Lengyel directed the team bus to Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, where six players who died in the plane crash were interred, and where the Marshall Memorial stands, which commemorates the crash victims.
“We got to the gravesite, and it was emotional,” said Pfleger, who is a real estate agent in Cincinnati. “But that being said, at that point in time, Jack laid it on the line. With Jack, there were no shades of gray. It was black and white.
“He took us to the gravesite that Saturday morning and he said, ‘This ends. It’s done. We are playing football for the rest of the year. That’s in the past.’ ”
McNally, Diabo and Pfleger helped set the foundation for Marshall to later become one of the nation’s top I-AA football programs. The Herd won Division I-AA championships in 1992 and 1996, and played in six I-AA national championship games from 1987 to 1996. Marshall was a member of the Mid-American Conference from 1997 to 2005, and won five of the conference’s first six football championship games, from 1997 to 2002.
“We started the rebuild at Marshall,” said McNally, who is now a consultant with the Bengals. “How many years later, 40, 50? They’ve got a great stadium. They play great football. They were undefeated at one point this year, and they had players like Chad Pennington and Randy Moss. I was there when they had no one.”
UB coach Lance Leipold remembers the Marshall plane crash – but doesn’t see it as what has necessarily defined Marshall’s program in college football history.
Marshall’s football, Leipold explained, opened the door for other midmajor programs to gain national attention.
“I can remember Randy Moss and Chad Pennington, when they started to do big things and put that program on the map,” Leipold said. “What I’ve tried to say to our players is that if you look at this year, it starts with Cincinnati, talk about Coastal Carolina, you can look at other Group of Five schools that have had excellent seasons. UCF is one that many has talked about. Boise State. You look back at some of these things, and Marshall was one of the first Group of Five football programs that really started to knock on the door in the top 20, or 15 rankings and make a name.
“This program has a lot of history, not the unfortunate plane crash, but it’s got some highly successful history of successful football. And they’re a very, very challenging opponent.”
The matchup between the Bulls and the Herd on Friday in Alabama has muddled some allegiances, but Diabo said he’ll cheer for Marshall. That is his alma mater, after all.
McNally, however, sees it a little differently.
“There’s certainly a part of me that is still with Marshall,” McNally said. “But my heart is still with UB. If I were to have to pick a team to root for, it’s Buffalo.
“But if Marshall was playing any other school, I would root for them.”