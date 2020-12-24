How UB football provided building blocks in Marshall's revival after 1970 tragedy

“I can remember Randy Moss and Chad Pennington, when they started to do big things and put that program on the map,” Leipold said. “What I’ve tried to say to our players is that if you look at this year, it starts with Cincinnati, talk about Coastal Carolina, you can look at other Group of Five schools that have had excellent seasons. UCF is one that many has talked about. Boise State. You look back at some of these things, and Marshall was one of the first Group of Five football programs that really started to knock on the door in the top 20, or 15 rankings and make a name.