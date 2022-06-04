Hometown Bandits star Connor Fields looks to bring positivity to Buffalo with NLL championship

Running around his backyard, a young Connor Fields kept practicing a move he saw at the Buffalo Bandits game the night before. He was pretending to be former Bandits star-turned-head coach John Tavares, trying to see how quickly he could nail this “crazy” behind-the-back pass.

Fields sat in the stands in 2008 when the Bandits last won a National Lacrosse League championship, and hoisting the coveted trophy became a goal he’d only dream of achieving.

Now, 14 years later, Fields has that opportunity within his grasp.

“It’s pretty surreal. It still gives me goosebumps now.” Fields said. “One of my goals was playing for the Bandits, and another was winning a championship. So to have the chance to (win) with the Bandits is mind-blowing to me.”

Buffalo’s lacrosse team is only two wins away from the fifth NLL title in franchise history.

After a week off following the team's East Conference series victory against the Toronto Rock, the Bandits begin a best-of-three series against the Colorado Mammoth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center.

“I think it’s every lacrosse player in Buffalo’s dream growing up,” said Fields, a two-time All-American at Bishop Timon-St. Jude. “You go to the Bandits’ games and you see how fun they are and how passionate the fans are … and it made me want to be a Bandit even more.”

Fields said he wants this championship to mean something for Bandits fans and the region, and to help be a small, joyful part of the city coming together following the pandemic and the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. Having grown up in the area, he wants to help bring people together for something beyond his game.

“With everything that’s been happening as of recent, the City of Buffalo could definitely use this spark,” Fields said. “Even if you’re a Bandits fan or not, (we) just bring some positivity and energy to Buffalo. And it’s something that I think could make a small difference.”

Fields has grown into an “ambassador of the game,” as his former Bishop Timon coach Ed Greenway describes, bringing a bit of Buffalo spirit to the team as the hometown kid. Greenway said it’s a part of what makes Fields a strong teammate, on and off the field, because of his dedication to others.

“I think the greatest compliment you can give to him would be that he makes other people better around him,” Greenway said. “When you have an ability to make someone better, that’s just natural leadership.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At Timon, the 5-foot-11-inch attackman set the state goals record with 129 as a junior before moving on to the University of Albany. With the Great Danes, he was a four-time All-American, helping lead his team to a Final Four appearance in 2018 while playing with a torn ACL. After finishing his collegiate career, Fields was drafted as the 10th overall pick to the San Diego Seals.

Fields spent the majority of his rookie season in recovery after having surgery to fix his ACL, and played two games with the Seals before the NLL was shut down because of the pandemic. During the 2021 NLL draft, the Bandits acquired Fields in exchange for the 13th overall pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

Since returning to Buffalo, Fields has put up some of the best numbers on the roster, scoring 37 goals and 40 assists in 21 games. To top it off, he's coached by his favorite player when he was kid, Tavares.

Greenway has watched Fields since the lacrosse player’s childhood, saying it only took a few minutes to realize Fields’ potential to do something great for the sport. Greenway, now the Williamsville East coach whom the Bandits honored with the John Faller Memorial Award, has closely followed Fields' journey, going to multiple Bandits games. He said he also has tickets to the championship series.

Greenway believes a Bandits championship can bring back the energy surrounding lacrosse, citing how people stopped following the sport once the pandemic hit. The NLL didn't finish its 2020 season and didn't play last season. High school teams had an abbreviated season in 2021.

“It will grow the sport. We’ve also lost some kids over the last few years because it was a high-risk sport,” he said. “It will recharge the lacrosse fanbase, and it will recharge kids who want to play lacrosse.”

Fields added that there’s a light he wants to help bring to the city, giving someone in the stands a chance to have joy in the team’s success – strengthening his desire to win it all. Both Fields and Greenway said lacrosse is a “close-knit fraternity,” and having another title in Buffalo could bring more people to the game.

Fields has the chance to interact with fans often, a part of his job that he said keeps himself humble. He likes to teach younger lacrosse players the lessons he’s learned throughout his career, sharing how he found his way and what the next generation of players can do to have a similar path.

Greenway said he often uses Fields’ success story as a way to help show young lacrosse players that they can have that dream come true, too – telling the tale as a way to help get the kids excited to play. The Amherst Lacrosse Association has worked with the Bandits and played a mini-game during halftime, and Greenway said he tells his team how Fields did that once, too, sitting in those same seats they were in.

“My story to (the players) before we went onto the field was, ‘Connor Fields was sitting in that chair here,’ ” Greenway said. “If you don’t think it fires up a little munchkin, it does.”

The most impactful part of being the hometown kid, Fields said, is the “full circle” moments that haven’t seemed to end. He began watching games in the stands, now he’s wearing the orange and purple. He studied Tavares’s tricks, and he gets to hear kids say they do the same with him.

“It’s really cool when a kid comes up to you and tells you you’re their idol,” Fields said. “You always get to a loss for words, and I also remember being in their shoes not too long ago … So I try to be the role model that I would’ve wanted.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.