Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel took a hard hit from Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in the second period and immediately went to the locker room in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The broadcast crew quickly pointed out Eichel's history of neck issues and Eichel seemed to be moving his neck around as he headed down the tunnel.

There was no penalty on the play, as it appeared to be shoulder to shoulder on the replay.

Here's the hit that happened while was leading 4-0.

My goodness, Matthew Tkachuk blows up Jack Eichel pic.twitter.com/xxIHdx9ZJk — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 6, 2023

After the game, Eichel said he was fine and said it was a "clean check on me." He also said he was partly to blame because he was reaching for the puck.

Eichel returned to the bench for the start of the third period and recorded an assist in the period.

Here is what Eichel told reporters after the hit after the game:

"He finishes what I saw was a clean check on me. It's a physical game. You're gonna get hit sometimes." Jack Eichel on the Matthew Tkachuk hit in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/2E69Pjcv7C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2023

The Knights ended up with a 7-2 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.