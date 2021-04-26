Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What the numbers show about Casey Mittelstadt's recent surge

That’s recently changed. Helped in part by hollowed-out depth post-trade deadline, the Sabres have looked for a chance to give Mittelstadt more latitude in the lineup. Whether spearheaded by interim head coach Don Granato or as part of a collective organizational push, Mittelstadt has had a significantly scaled-up role.

With just a few weeks left in the season, Mittelstadt is averaging career highs in ice time and has seen a nice scoring uptick:

Most of that scoring uptick is being driven by Mittelstadt himself – he has eight goals in his last 14 games, a scoring surge unseen during the earlier parts of his career. He’s also doing it with relatively limited teammate quality. This season, Mittelstadt has spent most of his minutes with notorious nonscorers in Tage Thompson and Curtis Lazar, a slumping Jeff Skinner and the young Rasmus Asplund.

Now some of this is a feedback loop – if Mittelstadt wants better teammate quality, he has to work his way into such a premium role. And playing further down the lineup does have some residual benefit, like generally seeing second- and third-pairing defensive talent and bottom-six forwards as the regular opposition. It’s been in those minutes that Mittelstadt has struggled to show the same offensive flair that made him a first-round pick.