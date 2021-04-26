Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What the numbers show about Casey Mittelstadt's recent surge

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Amid another lost season, attention has again turned to player development and a longer-term outlook for the Buffalo Sabres. And one player under the spotlight is Casey Mittelstadt.
The 22-year-old Mittelstadt, taken eighth overall in the 2017 NHL draft, has had an up-and-down start to his professional career. The creativity and playmaking ability in tight spaces – the attributes that made him a flashy prospect as a collegiate player at the University of Minnesota – are still innate to Mittelstadt’s game, but he has found life against NHL defenses to be substantially more difficult.
Considering the circumstances, it’s hard to imagine any player would look good in the Sabres lineup right now. But concerns remain over offensive consistency and the ease in which these defenses can push Mittelstadt out toward the perimeter and away from the dangerous areas of the attacking zone. Add that Mittelstadt’s never been a great individual shooter or a strong defensive forward, and you can see why he’s struggled to find regular time in the lineup.
That’s recently changed. Helped in part by hollowed-out depth post-trade deadline, the Sabres have looked for a chance to give Mittelstadt more latitude in the lineup. Whether spearheaded by interim head coach Don Granato or as part of a collective organizational push, Mittelstadt has had a significantly scaled-up role.
With just a few weeks left in the season, Mittelstadt is averaging career highs in ice time and has seen a nice scoring uptick:
Support Local Journalism
Most of that scoring uptick is being driven by Mittelstadt himself – he has eight goals in his last 14 games, a scoring surge unseen during the earlier parts of his career. He’s also doing it with relatively limited teammate quality. This season, Mittelstadt has spent most of his minutes with notorious nonscorers in Tage Thompson and Curtis Lazar, a slumping Jeff Skinner and the young Rasmus Asplund.
Now some of this is a feedback loop – if Mittelstadt wants better teammate quality, he has to work his way into such a premium role. And playing further down the lineup does have some residual benefit, like generally seeing second- and third-pairing defensive talent and bottom-six forwards as the regular opposition. It’s been in those minutes that Mittelstadt has struggled to show the same offensive flair that made him a first-round pick.
In many ways, that’s what makes the end of this season a really fascinating tryout for the player and the team as they prepare for an offseason in which Mittlestadt will need a new contract.
The bearish case for Mittelstadt is easy to make. The bullish case, at least until the scoring uptick over the last few weeks, less so. But I will end this piece on what might be a bit of an interesting uptrend. If you look at Buffalo’s shot profile over the last three seasons with Mittelstadt on the ice, it’s been ghastly perimeter play with exceptionally little opportunity to threaten opposing goaltenders. But this season, we are starting to see progression. (HockeyViz). Mittelstadt's surge is coming when his draft peers (such as Carolina’s Martin Necas and Montreal’s Nick Suzuki) are putting together very strong seasons.
Mittelstadt’s career has gotten off to a disappointing start. But here the Sabres have given him an opportunity to carry more of the offensive burden down the stretch, and Mittelstadt has risen to the occasion. It’s a majorly positive and encouraging first step, but the organization is going to need to see this for longer than a month before they commit to Mittelstadt for the long term.
Data via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, NHL.com, Hockey Reference