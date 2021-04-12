Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Not good trading trend – buy high and sell low

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
With the NHL trade deadline having arrived and a critical offseason to follow not far behind, the Buffalo Sabres started doing a bit of housecleaning by trading center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers.
Neither trade was particularly surprising. Staal, a productive veteran player on an expiring contract, was an easy trade option and the Sabres were able to land a third-round pick and fifth-round draft pick from Montreal for the rental. Montour’s situation was reasonably similar: the 27-year old struggled at times in Buffalo, and the need for futures – the Sabres landed a third-round pick here, too – apparently superseded any consideration to extend Montour beyond this season.
Both players were brought into Buffalo in different circumstances. Staal was an easy, lower-risk addition for a Sabres team in dire need of talent down the middle of the lineup. Montour, on the other hand, arrived two years ago to help their top four at a fairly hefty price in a first-round pick and a prospect.
That was followed by sending Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to Boston for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick, and whatever else might happen before the 3 p.m. deadline.
One of the things about these trades, all of which are nuanced in their own way and carry varying levels of magnitude, is that they rarely paint the Sabres organization in a great light. With the various overhauls in the Sabres' front office, there have been wide-ranging perspectives about how to turn the ship around. One thing that’s been shared across most of these front offices is they buy into relatively inflated assets, see productivity wane and then either lose the players in free agency or trade them at a deflated value.
It’s important to remember the Sabres organization has gone through life cycles over the last decade or so – times when the team was actively trying to lose, (many) times when the team was conducting a fire sale at the trade deadline or in the offseason and times when the team thought it was a couple of pieces away from contention and in buying mode. And no two transactions are the same.
That said, even eyeballing this table is tough to do – it’s a case study in how to buy higher and sell lower, like the pile of late-stage investors caught up in the dot-com bubble. And what I think has compounded the issue is the Sabres have caught it both ways: speculating on a promising asset who doesn’t end up developing, and moving a quality player who ends up producing at a more effective rate elsewhere.
Consider Staal. Here’s what Staal looked like before his arrival in Buffalo using a regression-based goals above replacement model, and then during his Buffalo tenure. Staal was fantastic in Minnesota and dismal in Buffalo. To acquire Staal, the team had to move a reasonably productive Marcus Johansson, who has just been "OK" in Minnesota since the trade. In summary: The team moved a capable winger for a center who crashed in Buffalo, and then moved that center after he crashed for two mid-round picks.
Logically, this wasn’t a terrible trade – the cost of losing Johansson was not significant, and trying to find help at center was critical. Unfortunately, the Sabres appear to have been just a little too late on the 36-year-old. The two mid-round picks picked up from Montreal in the subsequent trade helped mitigate any damage, but that hasn’t always been the case.
Let’s look at some more punitive trades when it comes to speculative buying on younger players, such as the Montour and Nathan Beaulieu moves. To acquire Montour, Buffalo traded a first-round pick (Brayden Tracey) and a former second-round pick (Brendan Guhle), who it must be noted has not broken the NHL ranks full time quite yet. Last week, the Sabres traded Montour for a third-round pick, a marked depreciation. Beaulieu was nabbed for a third-round pick and two seasons later was moved for a sixth-round pick.
In the case of Montour, the Sabres traded for a quietly productive young defenseman with upside at a substantial draft cost. Montour – right, wrong or otherwise – never materialized into the defender the Sabres thought they were acquiring. It will be interesting to see how much team and pairmate effects might have added to Montour’s struggles. Surely, part of Florida’s bet on Montour is that playing such a significant amount of time on a bad team anchored to Rasmus Ristolainen contributed. And Beaulieu – who was solid in a depth role in Buffalo – looked better in his earlier years in Montreal, and (more problematically) better since being moved to Winnipeg. Again, the Sabres bought high and sold low.
The Ryan O’Reilly trade has been analyzed to death, and there’s unanimous consent that this trade – perhaps more so than any move the team has made in years – set back the organization considerably. O’Reilly has been an outstanding first-line center for most of his NHL career, and that was true with the Sabres, too. But again, to a lesser extent in Buffalo, which undoubtedly had an adverse impact on what the Sabres were able to get from St. Louis in the summer of 2018. That same trend is observed with Evander Kane, too:
These were huge deals and had more financial implications tied to them, but I think the overarching point here is that until this trend stops, the Sabres are going to be running on a treadmill of mediocrity indefinitely. In many ways, the Sabres have become a waystation or pass-through for teams to dump players as their perceived value reaches a peak – those players regress in Buffalo (for any number of contributing reasons, including age, deployment, etc.), and are then moved to another organization and you start seeing upside again.
It makes roster building incredibly difficult. And until the Sabres start showing competitively for extended periods, rival organizations are going to remain predatory, knowing that Buffalo is always trading from a position of weakness.
