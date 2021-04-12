Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Not good trading trend – buy high and sell low

Let’s look at some more punitive trades when it comes to speculative buying on younger players, such as the Montour and Nathan Beaulieu moves. To acquire Montour, Buffalo traded a first-round pick (Brayden Tracey) and a former second-round pick (Brendan Guhle), who it must be noted has not broken the NHL ranks full time quite yet. Last week, the Sabres traded Montour for a third-round pick, a marked depreciation. Beaulieu was nabbed for a third-round pick and two seasons later was moved for a sixth-round pick.

In the case of Montour, the Sabres traded for a quietly productive young defenseman with upside at a substantial draft cost. Montour – right, wrong or otherwise – never materialized into the defender the Sabres thought they were acquiring. It will be interesting to see how much team and pairmate effects might have added to Montour’s struggles. Surely, part of Florida’s bet on Montour is that playing such a significant amount of time on a bad team anchored to Rasmus Ristolainen contributed. And Beaulieu – who was solid in a depth role in Buffalo – looked better in his earlier years in Montreal, and (more problematically) better since being moved to Winnipeg. Again, the Sabres bought high and sold low.