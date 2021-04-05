Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Is there more to Rasmus Dahlin's struggles than just playing on a bad team?

But where does that leave the Sabres' core? We have talked an awful lot about captain Jack Eichel, and whether the Sabres are going to be able to convince him to work through another iteration of a rebuild. That’s sucked up a lot of air time, and it’s also left the Rasmus Dahlin conversation a bit wanting.

Like every other player in the lineup, Dahlin has had his performance stunted by the quality of teammates around him. But Dahlin’s not the first young defender to play on a bad team. And even with heavy emphasis on the young part of that sentence – even in his third season, he is still just 20 – there have been games where Dahlin hasn’t looked comfortable, at times indecisive and turnover prone.

The on-ice numbers are expectedly grim, true for just about any Sabre this season. But consider the Sabres splits with Dahlin for a moment over the first three years – none of which was played on a playoff-caliber club: