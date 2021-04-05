Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Is there more to Rasmus Dahlin's struggles than just playing on a bad team?

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
One of the biggest challenges for the Buffalo Sabres' front office: How do you generate confidence in a given player analysis when the team is struggling this mightily?
In many cases, this type of analysis isn’t very nuanced. The Sabres are foundering for a variety of reasons, but at the top of the list is the skill level – or lack thereof – throughout the lineup.
The bottom six looks more prepared for AHL competition than NHL competition, the blue line has been a work in progress for what feels like a decade now, and the top line – the one obvious strength of this team – can neither buy a goal nor stay healthy. And ultimately Kevyn Adams and company are going to have to tear into this roster a bit, with the April 12 trade deadline and free agency around the corner.
But where does that leave the Sabres' core? We have talked an awful lot about captain Jack Eichel, and whether the Sabres are going to be able to convince him to work through another iteration of a rebuild. That’s sucked up a lot of air time, and it’s also left the Rasmus Dahlin conversation a bit wanting.
Like every other player in the lineup, Dahlin has had his performance stunted by the quality of teammates around him. But Dahlin’s not the first young defender to play on a bad team. And even with heavy emphasis on the young part of that sentence – even in his third season, he is still just 20 – there have been games where Dahlin hasn’t looked comfortable, at times indecisive and turnover prone.
The on-ice numbers are expectedly grim, true for just about any Sabre this season. But consider the Sabres splits with Dahlin for a moment over the first three years – none of which was played on a playoff-caliber club:
What’s interesting about the splits is that at first glance, it’s hard to differentiate between the two data sets – the Sabres look about as effective with Dahlin on the ice as with him off the ice. Even if you chalk up this year’s horrific slide in goal percentages (the Sabres have been outscored a whopping 46 to 14, minus-32 in Dahlin’s minutes) to the woeful goaltending (85.7% stop rate), there isn’t a whole lot to be excited about here. For what it is worth, Dahlin’s played most of his minutes this year with Colin Miller and behind the Sabres' top six.
There is precedent for a young defender to struggle partly because of the team around him – Erik Karlsson had to work through a grim Ottawa rebuild early in his career before exploding into his prime, and Aaron Ekblad had similar problems with a talent-thin lineup in Florida.
On the other hand, most blue-chip defenders tend to have positive impacts on an immediate basis, with that impact sustaining:
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all type of analysis here, but the directionality of this table is rather compelling. The top half of the board – the defenders who were having major impacts earlier in their career – tended to progress favorably as they aged into their peak playing years. Whereas the bottom half of the table carries a higher number of draft busts and players who became long-term NHL skaters, but anchoring a second or third pairing.
There is one other component I’ve been thinking about. It’s, again, difficult to hold porous defensive play and shoddy goaltending during this utterly futile season against Dahlin.
What might be a bit more concerning is that the Sabres – for the third season in a row – aren’t seeing a ton of offensive pop with Dahlin on the ice, particularly at 5-on-5. The Sabres score just about as efficiently with Dahlin deployed (2.37 goals per 60 minutes) as with him resting (2.30 goals per 60 minutes), and that’s with a lot of his minutes intermixed with stronger Sabres attackers.
We have more than enough data to understand the anchoring effect that Dahlin and Eichel have to deal with in these situations, playing excess minutes against strong competition with little support around them. But as the Sabres head into a critical phase of re-imagining this roster, it’s imperative they understand what they have – or don’t have – when it comes to Dahlin.
He is still a blue-chip prospect and well on track to become a top-four defender for the long term. The question is how high is his ceiling. And, perhaps more specifically: Are we seeing early indications of a player who might not be as elite as advertised, or are we seeing a player ready to explode in performance like Erik Karlsson in 2011-12 when the rest of the roster improved around him?
Data via HockeyViz, Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey