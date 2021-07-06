Taylor Accursi to return to Beauts after a season off

"This crisis has definitely taught me a lot, including being able to maintain a strong mentality," she said. "I carry it with everything I do in trying to do something for the greater good and something bigger than yourself. My job is on the front lines so we see all sorts of things, especially during the pandemic.

"It heightened a lot of different areas of my job and taught my resiliency in regards to everything I do."

The former Mercyhurst University star and Ancaster, Ont., native was Buffalo’s leading scorer with 25 points (16 goals and 9 assists) and was a NWHL All-Star in 2019-20, her most recent season with the team.

Accursi announced in January she would not join the Beauts for the “bubble” format in late January at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

“I watched every game that I could, and some games that Buffalo didn’t even play for scouting purposes," she said. "It was definitely a different world, especially for me. I love being on the ice, celly and having fun and getting the fans going a little, and I had to watch from afar. The coaching staff and management allowed me to lead from afar.”