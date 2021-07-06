Taylor Accursi to return to Beauts after a season off

Taylor Accursi, team captain and one of the leading career scorers in Buffalo Beauts history, will return to the National Women’s Hockey League team for the 2021-22 season.
The 26-year-old forward, who sat out last season because of her job responsibilities with the Ontario Provincial Police during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be back for her fifth season, the Beauts announced Tuesday.
“The decision was pretty easy for me,” Accursi said. “Last season, I didn’t get the opportunity to get on the ice with the girls with what the world was going through and my job. Now it’s time to get back after it. I don’t want to hang them up without having played this season. There were no other teams I was looking at other than Buffalo.”
Accursi’s comment sounded as if she might be contemplating this being her final season, but she said that is not necessarily the case.
“I'm undecided. I didn’t mean that as a last-hurrah kind of thing,” she said. “After being away from the game for a year, it’s tough to get back into the groove. I’m not sure if this is will be my last kick of the can or if there will be more after this. It depends on how I’m feeling physically and how I can balance my work life.”
Accursi returns with a different mindset from her experiences on the front lines.
"This crisis has definitely taught me a lot, including being able to maintain a strong mentality," she said. "I carry it with everything I do in trying to do something for the greater good and something bigger than yourself. My job is on the front lines so we see all sorts of things, especially during the pandemic.
"It heightened a lot of different areas of my job and taught my resiliency in regards to everything I do."
The former Mercyhurst University star and Ancaster, Ont., native was Buffalo’s leading scorer with 25 points (16 goals and 9 assists) and was a NWHL All-Star in 2019-20, her most recent season with the team.
Accursi announced in January she would not join the Beauts for the “bubble” format in late January at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
“I watched every game that I could, and some games that Buffalo didn’t even play for scouting purposes," she said. "It was definitely a different world, especially for me. I love being on the ice, celly and having fun and getting the fans going a little, and I had to watch from afar. The coaching staff and management allowed me to lead from afar.”
Even in absentia, Accursi, known as the “Celly Queen” in the NWHL because of her creative celebrations after scoring a goal, was remembered by her teammates. They hung her No. 95 hockey sweater in their dressing room and bench area for their games in Lake Placid.
Accursi will become the Beauts’ all-time career points leader with her next point. She has 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 points in 52 career games. She is tied with Corinne Buie and Kourtney Kunichika for the points record.
Does she have a special “celly” prepared for when she breaks the team points record?
“I don’t think about my ‘cellies’ going into it," she said. "Whatever happens, happens."
Without Accursi, the Beauts went 0-2-1 with a shootout loss in bubble games before the schedule was adjusted after the Metropolitan Riveters dropped out because of Covid-19. In a series against the Boston Pride under the adjusted schedule the Beauts opened with a 2-1 upset victory before losing the final two games.
Although Accursi missed the 2020-21 season, her younger sister, Hunter, a former Brock University forward, played six games with the Beauts with no points.
“I believe she’s planning on it,” Taylor Accursi said. “She’s doing her nursing degree and that’s taken up a lot of her time. She’s weighing on what she’s going to do. I don’t think I’m being biased when I say I hope she comes back. That would be a great time."