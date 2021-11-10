Taylor Accursi becomes Beauts' all-time leading scorer

Taylor Accursi has added another mark to her list of Buffalo Beauts’ records.

She entered her fifth season with the team already holding the top spot for career goals, goals in a single season and points in a single season.

She needed one point to become the franchise’s career leading scorer and that came in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Six on Saturday in the Premier Hockey Federation opener.

Accursi scored at 8:32 of the third period to record her 43rd point. She had shared the team record with Kourtney Kunichika (2015-18) and Corinne Buie (2016-20). Kunichika had 42 points in 50 games, and Buie had 42 in 70 games. Accursi has played 53 games with the Beauts spread over four-plus seasons.

Her 43 points have come on 27 goals and 16 assists since the 2017-18 season. Her best season was in 2019-20, with 16 goals and nine assists in 24 games.

She sat out the abbreviated 2020-21 season played in Lake Placid because of her job responsibilities with the Ontario Provincial Police during the Covid-19 pandemic.