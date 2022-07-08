San Jose Sharks pick Nichols forward Joey Muldowney in sixth round

Joey Muldowney was nowhere near Montreal – or northern California – when he learned he’d been selected in the NHL draft.

The Nichols School graduate wasn’t even certain he’d be drafted this year, even after a stellar season with the Vikings’ prep hockey program.

However, he was visiting his girlfriend at the University of South Carolina when he found out Friday afternoon that the San Jose Sharks had selected him in the sixth round, at No. 172.

“I had a little bit of an idea that I might get drafted, but I also had it in my head that, alright, maybe it will happen, or maybe it won’t,” Muldowney told The Buffalo News on Friday. “I was trying to keep a level head, that if it didn’t happen, I wasn’t going to be upset about it.”

Muldowney is a Lake View resident who played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres in 2020-21 and graduated from Nichols this spring. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound forward scored 57 goals and 40 assists in 50 games for the Vikings this season.

“The schedule we were able to play this year, coming out of Covid, really allowed us to get back to our traditional prep schedule, and Joey was very instrumental on the team,” Nichols coach Michael Benedict said. “He wasn’t the only high-caliber player we had, but somebody of his caliber on our team allowed us to play high-end opponents.”

Muldowney describes himself as a player who has a passion for scoring goals, and who sees the ice well and has a unique ability to process the game, which translates into his ability to find scoring opportunities.

Muldowney’s scoring touch, Benedict explained, came from a combination of his speed and what he called a “shot-first” mentality.

“He can pick a corner,” Benedict said. “He’s got a great shot, which, seeing him throughout the year, led to him scoring a lot of goals. He could beat goalies with a flick of the wrist, and he’s got a great stick, which defensively, allowed him to strip pucks from players and take advantage of those opportunities.”

Muldowney, 18, had opportunities to pursue hockey elsewhere this past season, as he was drafted by Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League at No. 110 in April 2020, when he played for the Buffalo Regals.

He chose, instead, to spend his senior year at Nichols, where he wanted to build confidence and become a dominant scorer on the hockey team.

“I had a trainer who put a big emphasis on staying home and graduating from high school in Buffalo, and I wanted to do that, too,” Muldowney said. “It’s very exciting to be part of those players from Buffalo who’ve been drafted. It gives them confidence, it gives others confidence and allows them to keep going and want to get drafted, and follow in their path.”

Muldowney won’t join the Sharks right away. Instead, he’ll focus on development. He committed in November to play college hockey at the University of Connecticut, but has not yet signed a National Letter of Intent. Instead, he will join the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League for the 2022-23 season; he scored a goal and two assists in three games with the Buccaneers in April.

Muldowney is also part of the first draft class for Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who played for the Buffalo Sabres from 2004-06 and 2009-11. The Sharks announced Grier’s hire on Tuesday, and he is the first Black general manager in the NHL.

“It’s a very cool experience to think about this, and it is an honor to be a part of that,” Muldowney said. “Words are still hard to put it all together, the whole thing.

“It’s good knowing he’s got the Buffalo ties and has been in the Buffalo area. (Grier) played with one of my coaches, with (former Sabre) Craig Rivet, and I’m sure that will be a good conversation starter.”