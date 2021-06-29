Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach

The interim tag is removed. Don Granato is now officially the Buffalo Sabres' head coach.
Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo.
The assistant coach who led the Sabres through the final 28 games of the 2021 season after the firing of Ralph Krueger has been given the job on a full-time basis, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
The 20th coach in franchise history, Granato has signed a three-year contract. The team said Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media on the move via a video call on Thursday morning.
Granato, 53, went 9-16-3 as the Sabres' bench boss but was 9-11-2 over the final 22 games and several of the Sabres' young players showed dramatic improvement under his watch.
The choice of Granato was little surprise. He quickly won over his players, as future building blocks such as Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt all progressed, and there was little speculation about the Sabres hiring another candidate.
"His way to play was how I learned to play hockey," Dahlin said during the team's locker cleanout day. "But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was."
General Manager Kevyn Adams interviewed several coaches from all levels for the position but those were largely fact-finding missions for the GM to expand his relationships in the hockey world and to get more outside intel on his team.
It's believed the one outside candidate that Adams had multiple conversations with was former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet, who was deep into the process with the expansion Seattle Kraken but was bypassed for that job when the new club hired former Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol.
Tocchet was a candidate for the Sabres' job in 2017, when then-GM Jason Botterill hired Phil Housley. Tocchet was an assistant with Pittsburgh at the time and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 while working with new Sabres assistant GM Jason Karmanos.
Granato has extensive coaching experience over the last 28 years, including a stint as an assistant coach under Joel Quenneville with the Chicago Blackhawks, but this will be his first full-time job as a head coach in the NHL.
He won league championships with Green Bay of the ECHL and Peoria of the IHL and was AHL coach of the year with Worcester in 2001.
When Granato took over for Krueger on March 17, the Sabres were mired in a 12-game winless streak.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.