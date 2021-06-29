Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach

The interim tag is removed. Don Granato is now officially the Buffalo Sabres' head coach.

How Don Granato's career path might fit what the Sabres need in a coach Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo.

The assistant coach who led the Sabres through the final 28 games of the 2021 season after the firing of Ralph Krueger has been given the job on a full-time basis, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 20th coach in franchise history, Granato has signed a three-year contract. The team said Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media on the move via a video call on Thursday morning.

Granato, 53, went 9-16-3 as the Sabres' bench boss but was 9-11-2 over the final 22 games and several of the Sabres' young players showed dramatic improvement under his watch.

The choice of Granato was little surprise. He quickly won over his players, as future building blocks such as Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt all progressed, and there was little speculation about the Sabres hiring another candidate.

"His way to play was how I learned to play hockey," Dahlin said during the team's locker cleanout day. "But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was."