Sabres are ranked in the top 10 in NHL – in uniforms
  • Updated
Sabres unveil royal blue and gold uniform

The '20-21 jerseys feature the royal blue color scheme the team wore from 1970-1996 that had been a request of fans for many years since blue, white and gold returned as primary colors in 2006.

 Photo courtesy of PSE

Amid another season of disappointment, the Buffalo Sabres did something right – the return to the royal blue uniforms. 

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch has the Sabres ranked No. 7 in the NHL in his uniform rankings. Lukas ranked teams based on the standard home and road uniforms and with alternate and Reverse Retro designs "considered mainly for bonus points and tiebreakers."

On Monday, Nov. 16, the team introduced new reverse retro jerseys. Read more

Lukas' top five: the Bruins, Canadiens, Wild, Rangers, Golden Knights, Blues. 

"Another team that looks better in white, although the home blues are nothing to complain about," he wrote about the Sabres uniforms. "Either way, after all the years of visually painful nonsense — the red design, the bison’s head, the front numbers and apron strings, and of course the buffaslug — it’s great to see the Sabres getting back to basics and reclaiming their position in the league’s top  10."

The Sabres last wore the blue-and-gold color scheme from 1970 through the final season at Memorial Auditorium in 1996.

