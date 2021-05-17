Sabres are ranked in the top 10 in NHL – in uniforms

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch has the Sabres ranked No. 7 in the NHL in his uniform rankings. Lukas ranked teams based on the standard home and road uniforms and with alternate and Reverse Retro designs "considered mainly for bonus points and tiebreakers."

"Another team that looks better in white, although the home blues are nothing to complain about," he wrote about the Sabres uniforms. "Either way, after all the years of visually painful nonsense — the red design, the bison’s head, the front numbers and apron strings, and of course the buffaslug — it’s great to see the Sabres getting back to basics and reclaiming their position in the league’s top 10."