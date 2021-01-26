Rookie goalie is upbeat despite 0-2 start for Beauts

Rookie goalie Carly Jackson made 40 saves in a game six times in her career at the University of Maine. So, she was used to a blizzard of shots coming her way when she made her professional debut with the Buffalo Beauts over the weekend in Lake Placid.

Jackson made 43 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Connecticut Whale on Saturday at Herb Brooks Arena, where the National Women's Hockey League opened its season.

On Sunday, in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Pride, she had 35 saves. Seventeen of those saves came in the second period, when the winners put 20 shots on goal, many during three power plays. One power play was a 5-on-3, during which Jillian Dempsey of the Pride scored to become the first 100-point career scorer in league history.

Facing all those shots was no problem, Jackson indicated Tuesday in a telephone interview from Lake Placid

"That's how I like it. I'd rather have something to do," said the 23-year-old from Amherst, Nova Scotia.

She is a local hero in that rural town of around 10,000. It was a big deal there when she went to the University of Maine to play hockey, and even bigger when the Beauts made her the third player selected last summer in the NWHL draft.