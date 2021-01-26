Rookie goalie is upbeat despite 0-2 start for Beauts

Rookie goalie Carly Jackson made 40 saves in a game six times in her career at the University of Maine. So, she was used to a blizzard of shots coming her way when she made her professional debut with the Buffalo Beauts over the weekend in Lake Placid.
Jackson made 43 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Connecticut Whale on Saturday at Herb Brooks Arena, where the National Women's Hockey League opened its season.
On Sunday, in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Pride, she had 35 saves. Seventeen of those saves came in the second period, when the winners put 20 shots on goal, many during three power plays. One power play was a 5-on-3, during which Jillian Dempsey of the Pride scored to become the first 100-point career scorer in league history.
Facing all those shots was no problem, Jackson indicated Tuesday in a telephone interview from Lake Placid
"That's how I like it. I'd rather have something to do," said the 23-year-old from Amherst, Nova Scotia.
She is a local hero in that rural town of around 10,000. It was a big deal there when she went to the University of Maine to play hockey, and even bigger when the Beauts made her the third player selected last summer in the NWHL draft.
Though she performed well with 78 stops on 84 shots – a .928 percentage – she has been on the losing end in her first two games with the Beauts. Jackson doesn't seem the least bit demoralized.
"You've just got to roll with it," she said. "Just keep rolling with the punches. I'm just having a blast right now."
Jackson is happy to simply be playing hockey after being off the ice much of the time since the Covid-19 outbreak began in March. The Beauts began to gather for practice in December.
"I spent a lot of time in the gym, taking advantage of every opportunity I could to prepare," she said. "Covid was just a hiccup in the hockey season, something that affected a lot of people in their lives. I feel fortunate that I was able to hook on with Bujan Goaltending in Hamilton (Ont.) and train there."
Assuming she gets the start again, the next action for Jackson and the Beauts will be against the Metropolitan Riveters of New Jersey at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Placid. The Beauts carry three goalies on the roster, Jackson, Caty Flagg, a rookie from UMass-Boston, and four-year veteran Kelsey Neumann. Coach Pete Perram has not yet named his starter.
Metropolitan (1-0) and the Minnesota Whitecaps (2-0) faced each other in the lone NWHL game Tuesday night in Lake Placid.
The goaltending dual between two rookies, Jackson and Abbie Ives of the Whale, was the highlight of Saturday's tripleheader to open the NWHL's sixth season. The NWHL regular season and playoffs will be played over a two-week period in a "bubble" at the Olympic facility in Lake Placid.
Jackson couldn't make a sprawling stop against Connecticut's Katelyn Russ, the first shooter she faced in the shootout round to decide Saturday's game. She did stymie the next two Whale shooters, but teammates Kristin Lewicki, Brooke Stacey and Dominique Kremer were unable to beat Ives, who is from Bedford Hills in Westchester County. She saved 24 of 25 shots, plus the three in the shootout.
Each of the six NWHL teams is playing five games, one against each league member. The round will be completed Saturday. Next week, after the teams are seeded according to record in the round-robin, each team will play two more games. Then the top four will qualify for the Isobel Cup semifinals. The Isobel Cup final is scheduled for Feb. 5.