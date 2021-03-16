Rhea Coad named coach of the Buffalo Beauts

Rhea Coad has been promoted to head coach of the Buffalo Beauts, the National Women’s Hockey League team announced Tuesday.

Coad was associate head coach last season and an assistant coach in 2018. She replaced Pete Perram, whom the team said is relocating with his family to Western Canada.

Coad also was on the coaching staff at Nazareth College while working for the Beauts, but has decided to focus all her efforts on the Beauts.

“I believe in creating an open environment which will allow our players to not only have fun, but feel loved by every member of the organization,” Coad said in a news release. “I am extremely honored to be leading such an amazing group of young women and I am beyond excited to get back on the ice with everyone in preparation for the NWHL’s seventh season. I look forward to continuing to grow our family culture and building strong relationships with each member of our team.”

Coad, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate, was a three-sport athlete at SUNY Canton in hockey, softball and golf. She played four years of hockey and was team captain in 2016-17.