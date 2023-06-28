NASHVILLE – Western New York’s first-round NHL draft drought is over. Finally.

Hamburg’s Quentin Musty, a forward for the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves, was selected No. 26 overall by the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Musty was the first player from the region to be selected in the first round since goalie Tom McCollum (Amherst) in 2008 to Detroit and the first skater since winger Patrick Kane (South Buffalo) in 2007 to Chicago at first overall.

The Musty family arrived here Sunday from Hamburg and his parents, Mike and Missy, said earlier this week the expected turnout was 62 friends and families. When the Sharks made their selection, a section in the upper deck of Bridgestone Arena erupted into cheers.

Musty was stationed in Section 115, Row B, Seat 1 alongside his parents, who received the first two hugs. His cheering section was in the 300 level across from them. And yes, they could be heard. “Let’s go Q! Let’s go Q! Let’s go Q!” they chanted as he took the stage.

When he got to the stage, Musty donned a green No. 23 Sharks jersey and posed for photos with San Jose executives, including general manager Mike Grier, a former Sabres player.

As Musty waited to be called, he saw forward after forward after forward walk onto the stage – eight of the first 10 picks, 13 of the first 16 and 17 of the first 21.

An Ontario Hockey League player didn’t come off the board until No. 18 (Owen Sound left wing Colby Barlow to Winnipeg), followed by London defenseman Oliver Bonk (No. 22 Philadelphia).

Some projected Musty to Nashville at No. 24 because the Predators hired his Sudbury coach, Derek MacKenzie, as an assistant to Andrew Brunette. But with their pick of the round, Nashville drafted Saskatoon defenseman Tanner Molendyk. St. Louis at No. 25, also connected to Musty, selected Swedish left winger Otto Stenberg.

Musty, who turns 18 on July 6, making him one of the younger players in the draft, will next participate in the Sharks’ development camp.

In late July, he will be one of 44 players invited by USA Hockey to play in the World Junior Showcase, a set of games against Finland and Sweden that helps officials build the Americans’ World Junior Championship that will compete in Sweden in late December/early January.

Musty was a few weeks shy of his second birthday when Kane, a Buffalo native, was drafted first overall by Chicago in 2007. Kane went straight to the NHL and has appeared in 1,180 regular season games (451 goals and 786 assists) and a whopping 143 playoff games (53 goals, 85 assists, 138 points), all for the Blackhawks. He has three Stanley Cup rings.

A year later, Amherst’s McCollum was selected by the Red Wings. McCollum played one more year in the OHL (split between Guelph and Brampton) before turning pro. He has appeared in three NHL games 9none since the 2014-15 season) and has bounced from the AHL (five clubs), ECHL (five clubs) and Austria (one club). He last played in the 2001-22 season for Innsbruck HC.

Rounds 2-7 of the draft will start Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern. Clarence’s Gavin McCarthy is expected to be selected, maybe as early as the third round. A Boston University commit, McCarthy has played the last two seasons with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League, totaling 40 points in 95 games as a defenseman.