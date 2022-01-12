Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase relocates to Buffalo; 8 Beauts chosen

The Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase, featuring eight Buffalo Beauts players, is coming to Western New York.
The Jan. 29 event was originally scheduled for Toronto, but league officials opted to relocate based on the Covid-19 restrictions in Ontario. The league said it will bring next year’s all-star event to Toronto.
The showcase will be held at Northtown Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and features a revised three-team format. The three teams will play in three single-period games with 10 minutes of 5-on-5, followed by five minutes of 3-on-3, and a shootout. The team with the most composite goals will be declared the winner.
Tickets will be on sale to the general public in the coming days, the league said. The event will stream on ESPN+.
Beauts forwards Taylor Accursi and Anjelica Diffendal, and defenders Dominique Kremer and Marie-Jo Pelletier were selected to the showcase by the league’s coaches. Beauts fans then dominated in online voting as four players from the six teams could be added and all four were Beauts: forwards Kennedy Ganser, Autumn MacDougall and Cassidy Vinkle and goaltender Carly Jackson.
"We're quite pleased that the PHF All-Star Showcase is going to be hosted in Buffalo now, especially since we have eight Beauts who have been selected to participate," Beauts General Manager Nate Oliver said. "It's a great opportunity for them to be on display in front of our hometown fans at 'Fort Beaut.'
"It is definitely a testament to the Northtown Center and their great staff, as well as our own Beauts gameday staff and volunteers, that our league felt comfortable with hosting the event in Buffalo. Everyone is committed to putting on a tremendous show."
Team rosters will be selected by All-Star captains Shiann Darkangelo, Jillian Dempsey and Allie Thunstrom in a virtual draft. The first two picks for each team will be announced during the second intermissions of Saturday’s games on ESPN+ – Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale at 1 p.m. and again during the Beauts and Toronto Six matchup at 2 p.m. The full rosters will be unveiled during the second intermission of Sunday’s games – the Beauts vs. the Six starting at 2 p.m., and the Riveters and Whale beginning at 6 p.m.
Buffalo becomes the first two-time host of the All-Star event, having served as the host of the inaugural event in 2016.
“The All-Star Showcase is an important opportunity for our athletes to display their talent and skill, but also for our passionate fans to celebrate the very best in the PHF,” PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a news release. “Given Ontario’s current restrictions we made the determination that shifting the event across the border to Buffalo provides more clarity for our planning to ensure a special experience can be delivered for our athletes.
“Our appreciation is extended to the Beauts and the team at Northtown Center for their accommodation under these timelines. I’d also like to acknowledge the Six and the team at Canlan Sports – York who have been tremendous partners throughout this process. We look forward to returning the PHF All-Star Showcase to Toronto in 2023.”