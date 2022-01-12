Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase relocates to Buffalo; 8 Beauts chosen

"It is definitely a testament to the Northtown Center and their great staff, as well as our own Beauts gameday staff and volunteers, that our league felt comfortable with hosting the event in Buffalo. Everyone is committed to putting on a tremendous show."

Team rosters will be selected by All-Star captains Shiann Darkangelo, Jillian Dempsey and Allie Thunstrom in a virtual draft. The first two picks for each team will be announced during the second intermissions of Saturday’s games on ESPN+ – Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale at 1 p.m. and again during the Beauts and Toronto Six matchup at 2 p.m. The full rosters will be unveiled during the second intermission of Sunday’s games – the Beauts vs. the Six starting at 2 p.m., and the Riveters and Whale beginning at 6 p.m.

Buffalo becomes the first two-time host of the All-Star event, having served as the host of the inaugural event in 2016.