Popular Beauts defender Marie-Jo Pelletier announces retirement

Marie-Jo Pelletier, who holds the Buffalo Beauts record for career points by a defender, has announced her retirement from professional hockey to focus on a career in nursing.

Pelletier, 24, had 29 points in 50 career games – most in team history by a defender – over three seasons. She also has the franchise records for career assists by a defender (29) and most points in a season by a defender (21 in 2019-20).

Pelletier retired following the Isobel Cup playoff loss in Tampa last week and was the last to leave the ice as she saluted and waved to fans. She had previously told teammates and the organization that she was retiring at the end of the season, but made the public announcement Friday. She is not in Tulsa with the Beauts for Saturday's exhibition against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Despite her small stature, at 4-foot-11, Pelletier was known for her intensity and aggressiveness, especially as a shot blocker, and determination to prove her size didn’t matter.

"Growing up always the shortest player on the ice, I had to work extra hard, to be stronger, to be faster, to be better," she said in a statement, thanking her many supporters from youth hockey to the pro game.