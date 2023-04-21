Phillipe Myers’ goal 2:20 into overtime lifted the Syracuse Crunch to a 3-2 victory over the Rochester Amerks in the Game 1 of their best-of-five series in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday in Syracuse.

Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Saturday in Syracuse.

The Crunch took a 1-0 lead when Declan Carlile, assisted by Cole Koepke and Shawn Element, scored a power-play goal 4:12 into the second period. The Amerks knotted it at 1 at the 8:54 mark when Linus Weissbach scored with an assist from Tyson Kozak.

Rochester’s Jeremy Davies took a penalty at 12:30, but the Amerks were able to kill it off. But just 14 seconds after Davies came out of the box, he picked up a penalty for high sticking. Syracuse took advantage and Felix Robert scored a power-play goal with 3:30 left in the period. Rudolfs Balcers and Koepke assisted.

The Amerks tied the game at 2 just over two minutes later on a goal by Josh Passolt. Davies and Michael Mersch had the assists.

Rochester had a chance to win the game late in the third period when Syracuse’s Trevor Carrick was sent off for slashing with 2:23 left in regulation, but the Amerks didn’t register a shot on goal during the power play.

In overtime, Myers beat Amerks goalie Malcolm Subban with assists from Carrick and Element. The Crunch had four shots in the overtime, while the Amerks didn’t record a shot on goal.

For the game, Syracuse outshot Rochester 40-23. Subban made 37 saves for the Amerks.

Max Lagace had 21 saves for the Crunch.

Passolt led the Amerks with four shots on goal. Mersch and Filip Cederqvist each had three.

Rochester went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Syracuse was 2-for-4.