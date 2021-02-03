NWHL suspends its season due to Covid concerns on eve of playoffs

"They were restricted in the sense that they went from their room right to the rink, rink right to the room," she told reporters. "That's how we defined it."

Tumminia said that there will be a full assessment and evaluation of protocols and policies in hopes of learning from the situation.

The cancellation denies the league its opportunity at national television exposure. The Isobel Cup semifinals and finals had been scheduled to be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

"I actually see it as a success. It was 12 hours away from history. It's really frustrating and breaks my heart," she said. "We saw a lot of hard work and grit. I'm very proud of getting to this point."

The Connecticut Whale pulled out of the season Monday before its scheduled game against Minnesota. That made that night's game between the Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride a game for seeding, rather than an elimination game. The league did not confirm the Whale’s departure was illness-related, and said only that it accepted the decision to forfeit a game and withdraw.