Nichols grad Hayley Scamurra named to Team USA for women's world hockey championship

Hayley Scamurra is among 25 players selected for the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete in the IIHF Women’s World Championships in May in Canada.

Scamurra, a 2013 Nichols School graduate, is among 17 players from the 2019 team that won the gold medal at the world championships who return for this year’s team. Scamurra was scheduled to play for Team USA in last year’s world championships before the event was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Worlds are scheduled for May 6-16 in Nova Scotia. Team USA will have a training camp April 16-23 in Portland, Maine.

Scamurra, a 26-year-old forward, recently played in the first women’s pro hockey game at Madison Square Garden with members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. Scamurra and fellow Nichols graduate Jacquie Greco played for Team Women’s Sports Foundation in a 4-3 win against Team Adidas.

Along with Scamurra, who played three seasons with the Buffalo Beauts, Team USA features a number of Beauts alums, including Megan Bozek, Dani Cameranesi and Nicole Hensley.

Among the top players also returning from the 2019 Worlds team are Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Megan Keller and Kelly Panek.

Team USA has won the last five women’s world championships and eight of the last nine. The U.S. is 77-5-6-8-1 in 97 games in the event.