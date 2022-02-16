‘Nice to get it’: Sidney Crosby treats home fans to 500th career goal

Crosby pulled it in, dropped that left knee and snapped a shot over Carter Hart’s left shoulder and under the crossbar with 3:26 remaining in the period.

The four other skaters on the ice, led by Jake Guentzel, swarmed Crosby. And as the celebration drifted over to the boards, the Pittsburgh bench cleared. The PPG Paints Arena crowd, fired up even before the puck dropped, went wild.

“It feels good. I’ve been trying to get it here for a little bit,” Crosby said during the first intermission. “But it’s nice to get it. It’s great to be at home to get it.”

Penguins fans chanted his name on and off for the rest of the period, much like they did at the old Civic Arena after his first NHL goal back in October 2005.

He is the 46th player in NHL history to hit the 500-goal mark, a list featuring former Penguins such as Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis and Mark Recchi.

The Penguins are one of only six NHL franchises to have two players score 500 goals with that team. The other Penguin was Crosby’s former landlord, Lemieux.