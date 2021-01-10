Niagara hockey falls to Robert Morris for second day in a row

Niagara outshot Robert Morris (27-22) and had more power-play opportunities (6-2), but lost to the Colonials 6-2 on Sunday in their Atlantic Hockey Association game at RMU's Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh.

After building a two-goal lead, then losing to RMU 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, the Purple Eagles fell out of Sunday's game quickly in the second period. Nick Jenny of Robert Morris scored the only goal of the first period, but in the second the Colonials scored four times, once on the power play, once short-handed and twice at even strength to win it easily.

Justin Addamo scored twice for the winners in the second period. The first four Robert Morris goals came against Brian Wilson, who played the first 28:45 for Niagara. The other two came against Michael Corson, who played 30:36.

Jack Billings scored for Niagara in the second period, with Walker Sommer and Ryan Naumovski assisting. Naumovski scored on the power play in the third with Sommer and Brandon Stanley getting the assists.

It was the sixth straight win for 20th ranked Robert Morris (11-3-0, 9-1-0 AHA) and fourth over Niagara this season. RMU's only loss in Atlantic Hockey was a 5-2 home loss to Canisius in November. Niagara (2-8-3. 1-7-3 AHA) will play nonconference games Friday and Saturday at Long Island University.

