NASHVILLE – St. Charles College, a high school in Sudbury, Ont., held a ceremony Monday to salute its graduating class. At least one senior was missing, though.

Quentin Musty was busy.

Instead of walking the stage to receive his diploma and celebrate, Musty, a 17-year-old winger from Hamburg, and his family were getting settled into their rental condos here in Tennessee, site of the NHL draft, for a another kind of celebration.

“He will be getting his diploma in the mail,” said Quentin’s mom, Missy. “I’m a teacher so I feel kind of a little heartbroken he doesn’t get to (attend). Obviously, his high school path hasn’t been normal, but to not have a graduation ceremony and truly celebrate that has been weird.”

As Missy talked Monday morning, she and her husband, Mike, were on a grocery store run. Friends and family were lounging by the pool and/or planning their golf tee times, boat tours and Grand Ole Opry visits.

The party is expected to continue Wednesday night inside Bridgestone Arena. Quentin is projected to be Western New York’s first first-round selection since Tom McCollum went to Detroit at No. 30 in 2008.

Musty finished high school while playing for the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. He will be drafted this week. And he will turn 18 on July 6.

“Three pretty monumental events for him in a matter of days,” Missy said.

So mom and dad, nervous, excited or both?

Mike: “I’m think I’m just excited.”

Missy: “My emotions have been the same – I’m the nervous, anxious one that worries about everything from the trip to everything that could happen here.”

The Mustys expect 62 friends and family (62!) to be in the arena for Quentin’s big moment. No question, those watching back home on television will hear the roar when his name is called.

“Yeah, that’s a lot,” Mike said with a laugh. “But it’s going to be awesome being down here for the week and people taking time out of their busy lives and schedules to make it work. Most of us are staying in the same condo complex that connects to a courtyard so we’ll able to share some stories and make a few more memories this week.”

Mike is one of four kids and Missy one of seven kids, which means lots of aunts and uncles and their families. Two of Quentin’s early-age coaches, Dave Hearn and Jeff Zelasko, are expected to attend. Thus, the necessary trip to stock up on groceries and supplies.

The Musty Family Suburban left Hamburg on Sunday for the nine-hour drive to Nashville. Mike, Missy and their four children – Quentin and daughters Carolyn, Madison and Machala and one of Carolyn’s friends packed themselves into the car.

Mike said the draft process has allowed for a memory-lane trip and the same for Missy, who has been asked by the NHL and local media for old pictures of Quentin playing hockey.

“I probably tend to reflect on the early years,” Mike said. “You start playing the game for fun. I remember signing him up. The coolest part for me is to not only see some of the guys he’s played against get drafted here as well, but for me, his first coaches (Hearn and Zelasko) are coming down and that part for me is having it come full circle. That’s going to be awesome.”

Said Missy: “Looking through the pictures, that’s definitely flooded the memories, from youth hockey to family vacations that came through hockey trips to stories people have asked me about.”

As Mike said, this week will produce new memories, once-in-a-lifetime memories and unforgettable memories. That is why the Musty Group arrived here intent on maximizing the experience.

Musty was the 14th-ranked North American skater in Central Scouting’s final rankings this spring. Last week in Canada, TSN’s Bob McKenzie unveiled his top 96 and ranked Musty 25th overall. Teams currently drafting Nos. 22-27 include Philadelphia, the New York Rangers, Nashville (which hired Musty’s Sudbury coach, Derek MacKenzie, last week as an assistant), St. Louis, San Jose and Colorado.

“Quentin Musty is someone I’ve known for years,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday. “I’ve watched him since he was a little guy and thought, ‘This is a kid who’s going to have a chance to be a pretty good player.’ For him, it’s super exciting. He’s a really talented kid and I’m happy for him and his happy that they’re here and the day is finally coming.”

Musty had 31 points in 50 games for Sudbury in 2021-22, but raised his game in 2022-23, posting 78 points (26 goals) in 53 games. The draft process continued at the NHL scouting combine earlier this month when he was able to meet with clubs. The combine was eye-opening for Mike in one aspect.

“Even having it in Buffalo for so long, everyone hears about the testing and all the cool things you see in the media, but the thing for that was not really well-known was the amount of interviews the boys go through,” Mike said.

Quentin’s next big moment will be donning the hat and jersey of his new team and, if drafted in the first round, shaking the hand of commissioner Gary Bettman as he reaches the stage. His new team’s prospect camp will be as soon as this weekend and he has been invited to the World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., from July 27-Aug. 4, which serves as an evaluation for which players will represent the United States at the World Juniors in Sweden.

At some point, the Mustys will hold a celebration back home.

“We’ll wrap them all up in one,” Missy said. “Being down here, we’re definitely trying to take in the moment and enjoy the family times.”