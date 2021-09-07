National Women's Hockey League rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation

"The new logo is a fresh look, and it also pays its respects to the history of the league with the adaptation in the stars,” said Beauts second-year goaltender Carly Jackson. “Secondly, it's a really good message. Not all of us identify as women. Some people are nonbinary, and some people identify in some other things. That opens the door for people to feel a little bit more comfortable. Details like this will bring a shift of focus to the product on the ice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“To be defined by character, skill sets, and playing style instead of gender is critical moving forward. We are hockey players. We’re high-level, elite athletes. That's important. Those details matter – just being able to be identified as a hockey player who is gritty, a workhorse, or highly skilled – not a female hockey player who is highly skilled. Men don't have to identify with an extra word, and we shouldn’t have to, either. I think those details are really important."

Metropolitan Riveters captain Madison Packer said removing gender from the title levels the playing field.

“Respectfully, I don’t know if men always understand, especially for me, because I encounter it a lot,” Packer said. “We play with the same-sized puck, in the same-sized rink, the same nets. ... So to remove that label, not only remove it but in the logo erase the ‘W,’ I think is empowering.”