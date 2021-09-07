National Women's Hockey League rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation

The National Women’s Hockey League is no more. Hello, Premier Hockey Federation.
North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary adopted the new name Tuesday as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure, coupled with an influx of private ownership entering its seventh season and in an effort to be more inclusive by respecting the various gender identities of its players and fans.
“The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve to be recognized for their abilities and to be empowered as equals in sport,” Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement. “This league has come a long way since its inception in 2015 and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth.”
The decision to change names also provided the six-team federation an opportunity to make a social statement by removing gender from its title. Tumminia said she hoped it would at least open a conversation “about viewing professional sports in a gender-neutral way.”
The new season opens Nov. 6. The federation’s logo will be black and white and feature three stars forming the silhouette of a crown overtop the initials “PHF.”
"The new logo is a fresh look, and it also pays its respects to the history of the league with the adaptation in the stars,” said Beauts second-year goaltender Carly Jackson. “Secondly, it's a really good message. Not all of us identify as women. Some people are nonbinary, and some people identify in some other things. That opens the door for people to feel a little bit more comfortable. Details like this will bring a shift of focus to the product on the ice.
“To be defined by character, skill sets, and playing style instead of gender is critical moving forward. We are hockey players. We’re high-level, elite athletes. That's important. Those details matter – just being able to be identified as a hockey player who is gritty, a workhorse, or highly skilled – not a female hockey player who is highly skilled. Men don't have to identify with an extra word, and we shouldn’t have to, either. I think those details are really important."
Metropolitan Riveters captain Madison Packer said removing gender from the title levels the playing field.
“Respectfully, I don’t know if men always understand, especially for me, because I encounter it a lot,” Packer said. “We play with the same-sized puck, in the same-sized rink, the same nets. ... So to remove that label, not only remove it but in the logo erase the ‘W,’ I think is empowering.”
Since Tumminia replaced Dani Rylan Kearney in October, the federation introduced a new management structure headed by a board of governors, added staff at the league office level and completed the sale of all of its franchises to private owners. Initially, the league controlled all of its teams and was essentially run by Rylan Kearney from its New York headquarters.
The influx of new ownership, investors and sponsors led to the NWHL’s announcement in April that it was doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each team despite coming off a coronavirus-shortened two-week season in which its playoffs were postponed by nearly two months following a Covid-19 outbreak among its players.
The PHF has teams based in Buffalo; Boston; Toronto; Monmouth Junction, N.J.; St. Paul, Minn.; and Danbury, Conn. After expanding into Toronto last year, the PHF has announced it intends to add a seventh team, in Montreal, for the start of the 2022-23 season.
"The NWHL has made a lot of strides from the first day it started,” said Beauts defender Mary-Jo Pelletier. “We have seen a lot of growth, and the rebrand is part of that next step. There is a lot of excitement going into Season 7, and I cannot wait to be back in Buffalo and play in front of our fans again."