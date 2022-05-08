Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a former MVP, to sign with Beauts

Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a former Premier Hockey Federation Most Valuable Player, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Beauts, General Manager Nate Oliver confirmed to the Buffalo News on Sunday night.

The deal is expected to be announced Monday, Oliver said.

Grant-Mentis’ contract with the Beauts was first reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston. According to the report, Grant-Mentis will receive approximately $100,000 Canadian. That would be about $78,000 in U.S. dollars and account for more than 10% of the team’s salary cap, which has increased to $750,000 per team.

Oliver said he could not discuss financial details. The PHF does not make players’ salaries public.

Grant-Mentis, the leading scorer in Merrimack College history, had a breakout season in 2020-21 with the Toronto Six when she was named the then-National Women’s Hockey League MVP and Newcomer of the Year – the first Black player to win either award.

She was one of six Foundation Award honorees for her charitable work off the ice as she helped her aunt provide meals for seniors in Brampton, Ontario, through a food bank. She also was selected among the three stars of the season as voted by the fans.

No player previously had swept the four awards in a season.

She had five goals and four assists in six games during the abbreviated Lake Placid season to tie for the league lead and then added a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

This past season, she led Toronto in scoring with 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 19 games.