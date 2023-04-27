Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – It was a full hour before faceoff, before the teams were even on the ice for warmups, when you heard the first "Go Leafs Go" chant echo through Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. This was going to be the night. Finally. Tickets were pushing $1,000 a pair (Canadian of course) and Maple Leaf Square outside was full with a few thousand people as well.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were trying to actually win a playoff series. For the first time since 2004. They had the Tampa Bay Lightning on the ropes, putting the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions in a 3-1 hole after two absolute thieveries in Tampa's Amalie Arena. The most recent was Monday's overtime thriller in which the Leafs wiped out a 4-1 deficit in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

But when it comes to the Leafs here, there is prayer far more than confidence. The ghosts of 1967 – the last Stanley Cup champion – weigh heavy enough on the Sabres' chief rival but the Leafs entered this game without a single playoff series victory in 19 years. It's hard to believe.

This era of Toronto hockey, built on the wondrous skill of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, has been a winter wonderland but a spring of disappointment.

There was more of it in Game 5 of this first-round series. With the town bursting in hopes of a celebration, the Leafs laid yet another egg with a chance for the big party. Tampa Bay won the game, 4-2, to get the series back to 3-2 returning to Florida on Saturday night.

The Lightning are still down in the series, but it's the Leafs that face crippling pressure: Six straight first-round exits, comprising most of what's now a maddening 0-11 record in potential closeout games. Sportsnet even cruelly took to tweeting out the pertinent statistics: It has been 17 seasons, eight series and 6,946 days since the last playoff clincher, which came here against Ottawa on April 20, 2004.

Are the Leafs wondering what it will take to shake this jinx?

"Always. Until it happens," said defenseman Morgan Rielly.

"Another great third period by us," said forward Mitch Marner, referring to the Leafs' 15 shots on goal. "Just trying to do it for a full 60 (minutes). Just have to make sure we start like that."

The Leafs actually scored first, when Rielly burned Andrei Vasilevskiy with an unscreened wrist shot at 5:46 of the first period. It was the start they needed to whip the crowd into a frenzy and put the Lightning on their heels but that never materialized.

That's because Tampa immediately pushed the puck into the Toronto zone off the faceoff and Anthony Cirelli scored 25 seconds later to make it 1-1 and quiet the atmosphere.

"I don't know where this game goes if we don't answer that quick," said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. "That was a huge, huge moment in the game for us."

In the second period, Michael Eyssimont's goal from the deep left wing at 4:23 put Tampa into a 2-1 lead. It was a shot that Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov has to stop, especially with Vasilevskiy back to his old ways.

That .856 save percentage he had put up in the first four games seemed a mirage in this one. Vasilevskiy made several difficult saves, none bigger than on a Marner breakaway early in the third that prevented a tying goal.

Toronto got close on Auston Matthews' goal with 3:33 left but couldn't pull off another comeback as Alex Killorn's empty-netter with five seconds left ended any suspense.

Score another one for road teams quieting raucous home crowds. Entering Thursday's Vegas-Winnipeg late game, visitors are 15-4 in the playoffs since the first puck was dropped Saturday, and 24-15 overall in this round. At one point, they won 11 in a row.

Wither home-ice advantage?

"First of all, you cut 16 teams out of the league and now there's 16 teams left and the margin between the teams, it's usually pretty small," theorized Cooper. "And then when you get those teams, they're teams that have won on the road. So they're used to winning on the road because they wouldn't be in the playoffs if they couldn't."

Then Cooper came clean a little more, making a point we heard some from the Sabres and Don Granato over the course of their struggles this year in KeyBank Center.

"There can be times, too, where the home crowd can be a bit of a disadvantage for you," Cooper admitted. "At times, the way the crowd feels – and I've felt this and had some experience in the playoffs the last little while with it – you can feel it work for you or against you and at times maybe that gets into the players' heads."

The Leafs have a lot of negative history in their heads. The Lightning have a lot of positive history on their side. And not just their Cup titles. They know how to come back.

Just last year, the Lightning won Game 7 in Toronto, overcame a 2-0 deficit to the New York Rangers and won Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final in Colorado when the Avalanche had their first chance to clinch the title.

The Leafs got outshot 14-9 in the first period Thursday and were on their heels for most of it. It wasn't remotely good enough with a city waiting to celebrate.

"I felt like we were ready," Matthews said. "I think the starts are a bit of an issue but I just feel like we should be harder especially the first 5-10 minutes and dictating the pace."

"They've punched us a couple times in the face. We just punched back," Cooper said. "We're both still standing. Somebody at some point is going to get a knockout."

Didn't happen Thursday. The Leafs have two more chances to figure it out. Are the Lightning in their heads? Cooper left us with a mic drop to end his postgame news conference.

"Let's be honest, this game is so damn fun," he said. "You've got two teams going at it. There's so many storylines, there's stars here. Seriously, wouldn't you guys have been (ticked) off if this ended tonight? So let's all be back here for Game 7."

Some folks in the Leafs dressing room and millions in Southern Ontario hope Cooper is wrong.