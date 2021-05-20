Mike Harrington: At this price, Sabres need Jeff Skinner to find a shred of his game

Skinner, of course, has a total no-movement clause, so Seattle is a non-starter. But he could help the Sabres by waiving the clause and making himself eligible.

There would be a bit of risk there for him, of course, but the real benefit would be to allow the Sabres to use his spot on the protection list for a young forward in peril. Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson or Anders Bjork are three that come to mind.

"I haven't thought of it, but I guess it's up to me," Skinner said last week when I broached the idea to him on his season-ending video call. "Maybe one day, way down the line, I'd be in a position where I can have some say in those decisions, whether it's as a manager or something like that, but I haven't thought about it."

Fair enough. He probably hasn't and he was probably caught off guard by the idea. So when I followed up by asking him if he was firm with the idea of being here and not touching his clause, Skinner said, "yes," nodded his head and repeated "yes" as I was about to ask something else.

By the numbers: Lots of ugly ones and some surprising ones from Sabres' season Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall, finishing 8-16-4 at home and 7-18-3 on the road. Here are a few spins around the ice at some wacky numbers from the Sabres' forgettable campaign.

Didn't need to. Reading between the lines by his words and actions, he wanted to make sure I knew he was being definitive. So if Skinner's back, it's up to him to show by his play next season that the last two years were all Ralph Krueger's fault.