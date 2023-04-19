Two-time women's hockey Olympian and former Buffalo Beauts defender Megan Bozek announced her retirement Wednesday.

The 32-year-old from Buffalo Grove, Ill., won silver medals at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Bozek also won four gold medals in six world championship tournament appearances, ending with a silver-medal finish in 2022.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Bozek was a part of NCAA championship teams in 2012 and 2013.

She played two seasons with the Beauts and was a member of the 2016-17 Isobel Cup champions and the 2015-16 finalists in the inaugural season of the then-National Women's Hockey League. Bozek had three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 2015-16 and added three goals and three assists in the playoffs. The next season, she had five goals and five assists for 10 points in 16 games and scored two goals and two assists in the playoffs, including a goal in a 3-2 victory against Boston in the final.

She was a two-time NWHL All-Star and won the hardest shot competition at the league's first All-Star Game, held at LECOM Harborcenter.

Bozek made her national team debut in 2007 in the Under-18 Series, and finished her career with 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points in 111 games.

“I retire knowing I left everything I could out on the ice every time I laced up my skates,” Bozek said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “Playing alongside some of my best friends and role models, all who’ve been valuable members of helping grow the game of hockey, has been something truly special.”

Bozek’s retirement comes with the U.S. developing a young core of defenders, including Caroline Harvey, Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday and 19-year-old Haley Winn. At 20, Harvey had a tournament-leading 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) for the gold medal-winning Americans at the recently completed world championships in Brampton, Ontario.

Bozek recently turned her focus to broadcasting in working as an analyst for the Vegas Golden Knights and their minor-league affiliate.