MacDougall scores twice in Beauts loss to Toronto

Autumn MacDougall scored twice and another rookie, Carly Jackson, had another busy game in goal as the Buffalo Beauts (0-2-1) lost to the expansion Toronto Six, 4-2, Wednesday night at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

Toronto (2-1-1) replaced the Metropolitan Riveters as the Beauts’ opponent Wednesday night in the National Women’s Hockey League Round-Robin at the Olympic Center. The Riveters were sidelined because of Covid-19 protocols.

Brooke Boquist of the Six scored first in the opening period before MacDougall, a former star at the University of Alberta, got her first goal as a professional at 7:18 with Marie-Jo Pelletier and Lenka Curmova assisting.

MacDougall scored again with an assist from Curmova with 8 seconds left in the first period.

Toronto, though, moved in front in the second on goals by Taylor Wood at 14:05 and Megan Quinn at 19:07. Emily Fluke scored short-handed into an empty net for Toronto with 12 seconds left.

Jackson had to make 37 saves in the first two periods and 45 overall while Elaine Chuli of Toronto was called on for 24 stops. Chuli was named the first star. The second star went to MacDougall.

Buffalo is scheduled to face the Metropolitan Riveters at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the same venue.

