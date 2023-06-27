Eden's Alex Iafallo was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday as part of a package that landed forward Pierre-Luc Dubois with the Los Angeles Kings.

Iafallo and fellow forwards Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft were sent to the Jets.

Dubois agreed to terms on an eight-year contract worth an average annual value of $8.5 million through the 2030-31 season.

Iafallo, 29, had 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games and added four points, with three goals, in the six playoff games this season.

An undrafted free agent signing in April 2017, Iafallo has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Kings, amassing 204 points (84-119) in 420 appearances and nine points (5-4) in 16 career playoff games.

Dubois joins the Kings as one of just five players in the NHL to with more than 100 points and 180 penalty minutes over the past two seasons. Of those five players, Dubois ranks third in points (123), goals (55), assists (68) and time on ice (18:42) and is fourth in games played (154) and PIM (183).

Dubois, 25, had a career-high 63 points (27-36) in 73 games, the first time he's produced consecutive 60-point campaigns and the second time he's surpassed 20 goals in back-to-back seasons (2017-19).