The promotion of Nathan Paetsch to replace Mike Weber on the Rochester Amerks' bench was expected, since Paetsch has been in the Buffalo Sabres organization much of the time since 2003 and has been with the development staff the last two years. But filling the role of the departed Michael Peca? That was the mystery entry for the summer.

The Sabres made the big reveal Monday, announcing that longtime NHLer Vinny Prospal will join Paetsch on Seth Appert's AHL coaching staff for next season. Weber will be working in St. Louis while Peca will serve under new coach Peter Laviolette with the New York Rangers.

Prospal, 48, has quite the resume. Although he's most recently been a youth coach in Tampa and a head coach in the Czech league, he's most well-known for an 1,108-game NHL career with seven teams, retiring in 2013. His best seasons came where Tampa Bay, where he posted career highs in both goals (29 in 2007-08) and points (80 in 2005-06). Prospal also won two World Championships for the Czech Republic and an Olympic bronze medal.

Appert did not play pro hockey but has extensive coaching experience. So he likes assistants to have the background of living the wars on the ice, but didn't think he'd come close to matching Peca's career with the next hire.

"And that wasn't going to be the reason I would hire somebody," Appert said Monday on a video call. "To me, you hire people based on who they are first as human beings, the kind of character that they have, the kind of family man they are. And then the ability for us as a staff to have a really strong relationship because the stronger our relationship is, the players see that every day and then helps strengthen the bond of the players."

Prospal spent much of the last year going around to some of his former NHL coaches to get insight into coaching at higher levels. He also spent a week at Ferris State University in Michigan, Appert's alma mater. Longtime coach Bob Daniels, whom Appert played for in the 90s, suggested Prospal's name when checking in with his former player a few weeks ago after Rochester's Calder Cup run ended in the East final against Hershey.

"I thought that said a lot about how seriously he takes the profession," Appert said of Prospal's trip to Ferris State. "It was a great little reminder from my former head coach that Vinny's out there."

Appert and Prospal had been matched up a few years ago by mutual coaching friends to talk about philosophies in a phone conversation, and Appert immediately remembered the call.

"I was really impressed that a player with 1,100 NHL games didn't feel he had all the answers when it came to coaching," Appert said. "That struck me. I remember is how easy the conversation was for two guys that had never met each other."

That memory led to reconnection in the last month, and Prospal said the pair almost picked up where they left off.

"We could have spoken pretty much all afternoon," Prospal said on the same video call. "It was awesome to talk to Seth about hockey practices, the game and everything like that."

Prospal had several more chats with Appert and a zoom call with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and Amerks GM Jason Karmanos to firm up his appointment. Prospal said of those calls, "It was almost like we were already working together."

"The world of hockey is looking at Buffalo Sabres is an organization that is on the rise," Prospal said. "I'm very excited about going in there and looking at the younger players. Seth was sending me a text last week from the development camp about how many great young hockey players are on the ice and and who we're going to be working with. It's very, very exciting."

Paetsch played 870 games in his professional career from 2003-2020, including 157 with the Sabres from 2006-2010 and 292 with the Amerks in three stints that began and ended his career, and has made Rochester his permanent home. He won a pair of Calder Cups with Grand Rapids.

The last two years, he's built relationships with key Sabres prospects on the blueline, including 2023-24 Amerks Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov. Paetsch's children are 12 and 10, and this job allows him to stay put at home while furthering his coaching career.

"To be a coach on that bench in front of friends and family, it's just an opportunity I'm so grateful to have," Paetsch said. "My family knows my passion to get into this ... This is a dream come true in a perfect ideal situation."

The Sabres also announced an unspecified contract extension for Appert, as well as ones for Buffalo assistants Matt Ellis, Jason Christie, Marty Wilford and Mike Bales. The Sabres signed head coach Don Granato to a contract extension last October that runs through 2026.

Appert, who was hired in August, 2020, has taken the Amerks on their two longest playoff runs since the 2005 NHL lockout.

"I'm extremely excited," Appert said. "I love my job, I love who I work for, love who I work with. And I take a lot of pride in being part of the Sabres organization and leading the Amerks. I am really proud of what we've been building in the last couple of years, the work we've done, the players we've put onto the NHL the success that we've had."

In other moves Monday, the Sabres promoted video coordinator Justin White to video coach, named strength and conditioning coach Ed Gannon as director of physical performance and head strength coach, and promoted Bob Mowry to associate athletic trainer