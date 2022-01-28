In pandemic, hurricane and hockey, Beauts All-Star Dominique Kremer helps create community

Dominique Kremer met all of her new neighbors in the summer when Hurricane Ida roared through Napoleonville, La., uprooting massive trees and leaving houses in shambles less than a year after her parents moved to the village.
Those left unscathed went two weeks without power.
“Everyone had generators that used gasoline,” Kremer said this week, “but there was no gasoline within, like, a 50-mile radius of where we lived. It was crazy. We made out really well, but there were people who lost everything. It was sad to see all the struggles that people went through, but it was also very inspiring because everyone came together.”
Kremer, 24, a professional women’s ice hockey player from Fargo, N.D., joined her family in Cajun country after her first season with the Buffalo Beauts, and at least once each week drove 200 miles roundtrip to practice at the closest open skating rink in Lafayette.
Kremer had put about 100,000 miles on “Lou,” the preowned blue Toyota RAV4 she twice drove roundtrip from North Dakota to Merrimack College near Boston, then from Fargo to Buffalo to the bayou. But her four-hour trips to and from practice in Louisiana were among the most meaningful of her life because they were less important to her than her newfound community.
Kremer scouted gas stations along the way to let her neighbors know the closest place to find fuel, and that selflessness and perseverance throughout the offseason laid the groundwork for her second season with the Beauts, her first as an alternate captain and Premier Hockey Federation All-Star.
It’s no wonder the 5-foot-6 defender seems less excited about her accomplishment than she is to be joined by seven of her teammates at the PHF All-Star Showcase on Saturday at Northtown Center in Amherst. The event was moved from Toronto because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s really big to have so many Beauts on the ice, especially with the game in Buffalo,” Kremer said. “Buffalo fans in general, whether it’s the Beauts, the Bills, the Sabres, Buffalo fans are diehard. And I think Beauts fans are generally the best fans in the business. They’re incredibly loyal. And it just goes to show, we did the fan vote and the Beauts dominated it. And, honestly, we weren’t entirely surprised. Fans reach out constantly, tell us to keep our heads up and to keep working, we’ll get there. It’s really comforting to know that even though we haven’t been having the best season, our fans are still with us.”
Kremer was among four Buffalo players named all stars by the league’s coaches and general managers, despite the Beauts (1-8) residing in last place in the standings.
Four more teammates made the roster, claiming all four spots available through fan voting.
Beauts forward Taylor Accursi registered her 43rd career point to become the team's all-time leading scorer with a goal against Toronto on Saturday.
Few know Kremer as well as Beauts goaltender Lovisa Berndtsson, a Stockholm native who played with her for a season in Sweden before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Dominique is a very kind and happy and open person, so it was real fun to meet her when she came to Sweden, and it was so easy to get to know her and she just spreads so much energy around her,” Berndtsson said. “When there was a faceoff, there were so many times when Dom just started dancing to the music they played at the arena, and that’s something that I will always remember. Not many people do that. But it was fun and it made people laugh. It kind of defines how she is as a person.”
Kremer returned to the U.S. in March 2020 because of the pandemic and moved to Buffalo six months later, in time to join the Beauts for the 2020-21 season, which was supposed to take place in a “bubble” in Lake Placid, but fell apart amid cancellations for positive cases.
Kremer, the first player signed by Beauts general manager Nate Oliver, is tied for the team lead this season with six points on three goals and three assists in nine games.
“She’s one of the best defenders in women’s hockey, and I stand by that,” Oliver said. “She’s never hesitant to jump up in the rush. She’s got great vision of the ice and can read the play in advance so she knows where to be and creates and capitalizes on opportunities. She has arguably the heaviest, hardest shot on our team, especially coming from the point. It’s pretty dangerous. And she embodies how to treat other people. She makes you a better person for knowing her.”
Kremer found a new place to call home when she moved to Buffalo in September 2020, before her summer traversing Louisiana. She found a new apartment and drives a new (to her) car, trading “Lou,” which struggled in cold weather, for her grandmother’s tan GMC Envoy, “Big Jimmy.”
She found a new day job selling insurance, new teammates and new fans, perhaps the greatest in North American women’s pro hockey.
And she found a familiar strong sense of community, which she helps create, immediately connecting with the City of Good Neighbors.
“I don’t know how you couldn’t,” Kremer said. “The atmosphere is just constant. It’s everywhere. Even coming to work every morning, my coworkers will either be talking about the Bills or they’ll ask me how my games were. People are legitimately invested and they care. They want their sports teams to do well. They’re incredibly loyal. And it’s super nice to be a part of it.”
What: Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Northtown Center
TV: ESPN+
Tickets: Available at beauts.universitytickets.com
Format: Each of the three games will be a single period with 10 minutes of 5-on-5, followed by five minutes of 3-on-3 and a shootout. All goals will count toward final game scores, with the top team crowned PHF All-Star champions. Teams were selected by All-Star captains Shiann Darkangelo, Jillian Dempsey, and Allie Thunstrom.
Coaches: Team Darkangelo is coached by Meghan Chayka; Team Dempsey is coached by Sami Jo Small; Team Thurston is coached by Mel Davidson.
Beauts players involved: Forward Kennedy Ganser on Team Darkangelo. Defender Dominique Kremer and forwards Taylor Accursi, Autumn MacDougall and Cassidy Vinkle on Team Dempsey. Defender Marie-Jo Pelletier and forward Anjelica Diffendal on Team Thurston. And Carly Jackson is the emergency backup goaltender for all three teams.