In pandemic, hurricane and hockey, Beauts All-Star Dominique Kremer helps create community

Four more teammates made the roster, claiming all four spots available through fan voting.

Taylor Accursi becomes Beauts' all-time leading scorer Beauts forward Taylor Accursi registered her 43rd career point to become the team's all-time leading scorer with a goal against Toronto on Saturday.

Few know Kremer as well as Beauts goaltender Lovisa Berndtsson, a Stockholm native who played with her for a season in Sweden before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dominique is a very kind and happy and open person, so it was real fun to meet her when she came to Sweden, and it was so easy to get to know her and she just spreads so much energy around her,” Berndtsson said. “When there was a faceoff, there were so many times when Dom just started dancing to the music they played at the arena, and that’s something that I will always remember. Not many people do that. But it was fun and it made people laugh. It kind of defines how she is as a person.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kremer returned to the U.S. in March 2020 because of the pandemic and moved to Buffalo six months later, in time to join the Beauts for the 2020-21 season, which was supposed to take place in a “bubble” in Lake Placid, but fell apart amid cancellations for positive cases.

Kremer, the first player signed by Beauts general manager Nate Oliver, is tied for the team lead this season with six points on three goals and three assists in nine games.