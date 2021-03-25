 Skip to main content
GM Kevyn Adams to coach Sabres after Don Granato, Matt Ellis enter Covid protocols
GM Kevyn Adams to coach Sabres after Don Granato, Matt Ellis enter Covid protocols

Sabres Bruins second

Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Matt Ellis, left, and head coach Don Granato, right, behind the bench during the second period at KeyBank Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 Derek Gee

Holders of a franchise-record, 15-game winless streak, the Buffalo Sabres have been dealt yet another challenge for Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh: Interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis won't be behind the bench due to Covid protocols.

General Manager Kevyn Adams will coach the team tonight and for an uncertain period. He will speak to the media at 5:30 p.m.

Granato moved back behind the bench in the final week before coach Ralph Krueger was fired on March 17. Ellis, the team's director of player development, joined the club on the bench. Granato fell to 0-3 with Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins, the game that set the new franchise record for futility.

There are no Sabres players listed on the NHL's daily Covid protocol list.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

