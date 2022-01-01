Getzville's Hayley Scamurra named to U.S. Olympic hockey team for Beijing

Getzville's Hayley Scamurra was named to the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its gold medal at the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing.

The 23-player team was announced Saturday night at the second intermission of the NHL's Winter Classic game in Minneapolis, where the players stood on mini-rinks next to the main ice for an introduction to the crowd at Target Field

Scamurra, 26, is among eight first-timers on the team that includes four-time Olympian Hilary Knight and three-time Olympians Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel and defenseman Lee Stecklein.

Driven by a passion for hockey that traces back to her family’s backyard rink, Scamurra honed her skills competing on boys’ teams until she was 12 years old, played at the Nichols School and then in Canada, established herself as a top collegiate player at Northeastern University and proved with the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts from 2017-19 that she has all the talent needed to compete, and excel, against the best in the world.