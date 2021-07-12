Getzville's Hayley Scamurra invited to USA Hockey in advance of 2022 Olympics

Getzville’s Hayley Scamurra has taken the next step toward becoming a member of the U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team in Beijing in 2022.

Scamurra, a 2013 Nichols School graduate, was among 27 players invited to be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team Residency Program that begins in October in Blaine, Minn. The team will practice, train and is expected to take part in a number of exhibition games.

Eleven players, including Scamurra, will be seeking to make their Olympic debuts in Beijing. Nichole Buchbinder, the University of Wisconsin star from the Rochester area, is also aiming for her first Olympics.

Fourteen of the 27 players were 2018 gold medalists, including former Buffalo Beauts plays Dani Cameranesi and Nicole Hensley, along with Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Megan Keller, Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel. Former Beauts player Megan Bozek was a member of the 2014 Olympic team and is attempting to make the 2022 roster.

Before she gets to training for the Olympics, Scamurra, 26, is among 25 players selected in consideration for the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete in the delayed IIHF Women’s World Championships in August in Calgary. The final roster will be announced in late July.