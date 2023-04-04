Getzville’s Hayley Scamurra will be part of Team USA for her fifth consecutive International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship.

Team USA opens Wednesday against Japan in the preliminary round at 3 p.m. at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. Games will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

Scamurra, who attended Nichols School and later starred for the Buffalo Beauts from 2017-19, was part of the gold-medal winners in 2019 and silver medalists in 2021 and ’22. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the Covid pandemic. The Americans have nine gold medals and 12 silvers in the history of the event, having never finished less than second.

Scamurra won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she totaled one goal and three points in seven games.

Another appearance at Worlds is the next chapter in a storybook ascent for Scamurra, 28.

A skilled 5-foot-8 forward, Scamurra, unlike most players on the roster, wasn’t invited to a Team USA camp as a teenager or college student. She honed her skills in a backyard rink built by her father, Peter, the first player from Buffalo to reach the NHL and a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer.

She attended Nichols School and eventually moved her career to Canada, where she played junior hockey for three seasons in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League.

She then established herself as one of the best in the world with a prolific collegiate career at Northeastern – including 111 points in 123 games for a 0.9 point-per-game average – and a remarkable showing with the Beauts in the professional league formerly known as the NWHL.

Scamurra made an immediate impact upon joining the Beauts in 2017, helping the club reach the Isobel Cup final with four points in two games.

In the two full seasons that followed, Scamurra used the professional experience to learn more about how she could use her skills to make an impact. She was named the league’s rookie of the year and co-MVP of the all-star game in 2017-18, and in 2018-19, her final season with the Beauts, she led the NWHL in points (20 in 16 regular-season games).

In December 2018, Scamurra attended USA Hockey's Women's Winter Training Camp in Plymouth, Mich., where she competed alongside some of the world's best for five days.

An impressive showing earned Scamurra a spot on the national team for the 2019 world championships in Finland, where she helped her home country capture a fifth consecutive gold medal. She later took part in the USA Hockey residency program as part of the Americans' training leading up to the 2020 Olympics.

Now a fixture on the national team, Scamurra also has played the last two years with the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association beyond her international commitments, including the recent Rivalry Series against Canada.

Team USA's other preliminary round games are against Switzerland (11 a.m. Friday), Czechia (3 p.m. Sunday) and Canada (7 p.m. Monday).

News sports writer Lance Lysowski contributed to this report.