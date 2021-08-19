From backyard rink in Getzville to Team USA, Hayley Scamurra realizing dream

The tournament was eventually rescheduled, providing an important platform to women’s hockey and affording players from each participating country the opportunity to prepare for the Winter Olympics.

“It’s huge visibility and that’s so important,” Scamurra said. “And you know, for two years, we haven't been on people's TVs. It's like, ‘Where’s the women’s hockey team?’ I just think it's super important for us to be on TV and young boys and girls to see it, and know that it's possible and know where you can kind of go with it.”

Many young girls in Buffalo have learned about Scamurra’s path through her coaching learn-to-play clinics. She’s an example to aspire to, following in the footsteps of Emily Matheson (Pfalzer), a Getzville native who won gold at the Winter Olympics in 2018. Matheson, who was part of Team USA as a teenager, also won gold medals at the world championships and under-18 world championships.

Before Scamurra embarked on the recent trip with the national team, her father reminded her that it’s a “big deal” that she’s the only woman representing Buffalo at this latest tournament. While other former Beauts are on the roster – Megan Bozek, Dani Cameranesi and Nicole Hensley – she is the only one who hails from Western New York and trains here year-round.